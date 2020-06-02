GRAYLING — Nick Bluelein caught a glimpse of his football future during a track and field meet as a sophomore.
Only he didn't quite know it at the time.
The Grayling standout lineman, wrestler and thrower competed at the Alma College Scottie Classic three years ago. It stuck with him.
"I was like, 'Man, I really like it down here,'" Bluemlein said. "Ever since then, it just sort of clicked."
The Vikings offensive tackle committed to the Scots, where he'll room with three other northern Michigan standouts — Grayling teammate Eli Jackson, Roscommon's Draconis Josts and Cheboygan's Noah Johnson.
That same quartet — along with Grayling senior Reid Cvitkovich and junior David Milliken — meet periodically to work out in Jackson's barn, where they pooled equipment to put together a weight room after schools shut down and they couldn't use team facilities anymore.
Jackson and Bluemlein both also looked at Hope College.
"It was nice to have him right beside me the whole time," said Bluemlein, who posted a 3.25 grade-point average and plans to major in environmental sciences.
Alma assistant coach Scotty Cole came to a Vikings basketball game against Charlevoix and met with Bluemlein during the whole contest.
"The coach paid attention to me," Bluemlein said. "I kind of wanted to go to Alma since my sophomore year."
The 6-foot-1, 270-pound blocker intended to expand his sports participation and play golf this spring before the coronavirus wiped out the season.
Experience as a shot put and discus thrower in track, where his distance consistently improved through his junior campaign, when he consistently propelled the discus over 100 feet.
While Bluemlein stood out on both sides of the ball, early indications are the Scots plan to implement him at offensive tackle.
"Blue is a great young man," Alma assistant coach Scotty Cole said. "His size and the way he carries it, he's violent when he stops the run and he rolls his hips on offense. He's got that nastiness to him when he puts the pads on."
Bluemlein started wrestling as a sophomore and ended up as the Lake Michigan Conference champion as a senior.
Grayling head coach Eric Tunney, who started on the line at Central Michigan University, said that only helped advance his football skill, building on his footwork and conditioning.
"It was probably one of the best things to happen to him as far as football," Tunney said. "Once he learned technique, he really became a critical part of our O-line," Tunney said. "When he wanted to, he could be the best offensive lineman in our league. I think he'll continue to get better."
The Scots have a large contingent of northern Michigan players in this year’s recruiting class, including Petoskey kicker Kaleb Kindsvatter, Traverse City West lineman Oshyn Carnes, East Jordan's Jackson Raymond, Boyne City's Jakob Steinhoff, Onekama's Dalron Gray and the Grayling tandem.
They join an Alma roster dotted last season by other local stars, including TC West’s Odin Soffredine, Thor Soffredine and Samuel Jacob, Mancelona receiver Sam Squires, Glen Lake quarterback Joey Fosmore, Manton linebacker Trever Salani, Glen Lake defensive lineman Ryan Nadlicki and Traverse City St. Francis linebacker Mitch Westman.
"When Alma wins championships," said Cole, whose father Jim coached the Scots from 1991-2012 and won three league titles, "it has good players from the north."
