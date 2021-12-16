TRAVERSE CITY — Mason West and Grant Neuhardt combined to shoot a 64 Wednesday.
Not in golf, even though the two friends and rival goaltenders swing the crooked sticks together in the summertime.
The Traverse City West and Central goalies stopped all 64 shots Wednesday as the Titans and Trojans played to the first scoreless tie in series history.
West made 44 saves for the Titans, a varsity career-high, while the Trojans’ Neuhardt stopped all 20 shots he faced.
“We’re good buddies,” Neuhardt said. “We played travel together for three years, and we’ve kept in touch. We hang out during the summers and go surfing together. It’s always fun to play against him, except when he makes 44 saves and gets a shutout.”
Titans’ head coach Jeremy Rintala credited the defense and West for both stepping up.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” West said. “I went to many Central-West games growing up and never saw a 0-0 game, so it’s one for the books.”
West stopped Koen Burkholder on a breakaway with 28 seconds left in overtime on a possession created by Tyler Esman breaking his second stick of the night on a shot inside the circle.
“Scoring opportunities, especially early in the game, were just at a premium,” Central head coach Chris Givens said. “Both teams are blocking shots and just clogging up the middle of the ice. We couldn’t get anything. A guy would go to take a shot and someone would lock his stick. It was good team defense on both sides.”
West now sports a 3-1-1 record and scintillating .973 save percentage to go along with three shutouts in five starts.
Neuhardt owns the exact same 3-1-1 record, notching his third straight shutout. He’s also put up a .923 save percentage this season.
“My defense was killer and blocking shots,” Neuhardt said. “Drew Zrimec had a great block on Michael Schermerhorn’s slap shot. Took it like a champ in the shins. It’s always good to have those guys working hard in front of me and making my job a lot easier.”
The game was as raucous as ever.
Both teams had their chances, obviously Central more frequently than the Titans. Central’s student section wore Burger King crowns with a royalty theme, and West’s fans donned ski apparel, most notably a lot of goggles. The Trojan mascot even rode the Zamboni between the second and third periods, hyping up the Central side and giving West’s section the thumbs down each lap around the ice.
“We thought we had it,” Neuhardt said. “Mason West obviously played a great game, but we just couldn’t bury any of our chances.”
The Zamboni backfired just after leaving the ice between the second and third periods, giving a jolt to many in the crowd. But the backstops kept the offenses a little frightened as well.
“I have a lot of confidence right now,” West said. “My team’s making this easy for me. All the shots are from the outside. I can’t ask for any more from my team.”
The Titans and Trojans play again Jan. 12 in another Wednesday tilt for the Jeff McCullough Cup, the trophy on the line in every second meeting of the season between the rivals.
“I don’t think it puts any more weight on that,” Givens said. “It’s just lucky to grab the point in the Big North, and that could be huge because the Big North has come down to the champion just winning by single points.”
The goalies think the next Central-West meeting takes on added importance after this stalemate.
“A lot more, a lot more,” West said. “We’re gonna come harder next time, that’s for sure.”
“We will be way more hungry next game and will want to get them,” Neuhardt said. “It’ll be another great game next game, too.”
Wednesday’s outcome leaves the BNC race even more muddied.
Central (4-1-1, 1-0-1) and Alpena (4-4, 2-0) remain the only teams without a loss in league play, with Petoskey (7-2, 2-1) and TC West (5-1-1, 1-1-1) very much in the mix and Cadillac (3-5, 0-2) and Gaylord (3-4-1, 0-2) needing some help.
West hasn’t beaten Central since an 8-3 win Jan. 24, 2018. The Trojans averaged almost five goals a game in that span, but the Titans’ senior goalie got the shutout this time around.
“We should have won this game, I believe,” Neuhardt said. “We outshot them 44 to 20. We just couldn’t bury any of our chances. I consider this more of a loss for us.”