TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West junior midfielder Colin Blackport landed on the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association’s Dream Team, an elite squad consisting of the 11 best players in the entire state.
Blackport led the Titans in points (64) and assists (20), helping propel West to the state championship game for the second consecutive year.
Twenty-eight area soccer players, including seven from Elk Rapids, appear on the MIHSSCA’s all-state teams released this week.
Local schools netted nine first-team all-state selections, led by Leland’s three.
The Elks landed seven players on the Division 3 squad, with Traverse City West putting five on the Division 1 team, Leland four in Division 4, Petoskey three in Division 2 and Traverse City Christian two in Division 4. Grayling put two on the Division 3 team, and Traverse City Central, Manistee, Glen Lake and North Bay each posted one.
Grosse Ile’s Bosh Tanyi won the Mr. Soccer title.
West senior forward Gavin Michael joined Blackport as Division 1 first-team all-state selections. Michael produced 25 goals and 10 assists for the Titans.
Titans senior defender Finn Durbin earned a spot on the second team, with senior forward Tony Gallegos third team and senior goaltender Blade Kalbfleisch an honorable mention pick, along with Traverse City Central junior midfielder Everest Noyes.
Petoskey senior forward Hunter Hicks drew first-team all-state honors in Division 2, with junior teammates JJ Marshall and Dylan Aldridge landing on the honorable mention list.
Elk Rapids ended up with two first-team selections in senior defender Kadin Patterson and senior midfielder Mahaney Vandekerkhof, with Traverse City Christian senior midfielder Marcus Rysztak also appearing on the first team.
The Elks landed three second-teamers in senior forward Preston Ball, junior forward Mason Travis and junior goalie Jack Spencer. Grayling senior midfielder Eliot Boik made third team, while honorable mention status went to Elk Rapids senior defender Drake Collins, Elk Rapids senior midfielder Terran Peterson, Grayling senior midfielder Anthony Harrington, Manistee senior midfielder Jack Holtgren, TC Christian senior midfielder Luke Montney and TC Christian sophomore forward Henry Reineck.
Leland dominated the area’s Division 4 selections, with three first-team picks in senior goaltender Gavin Miller and senior midfielders JJ Popp and Wyatt Sirrine. Comets senior midfielder Ryan Howard drew second-team status, and Glen Lake junior forward Henry Plumstead and North Bay junior goalkeeper Sam Vukasovich both landed on the third team.