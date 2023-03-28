Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.