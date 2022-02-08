BELLAIRE — Just imagine if Alie Bisballe was eligible.
Yikes.
Lake City came into Bellaire on Monday night and left with a convincing 54-25 win that included a 30-point lead in the third quarter.
Bisballe, a 6-foot-3 sophomore who already has an offer from Western Michigan after one season with Houghton Lake, was declared ineligible by the Michigan High School Athletic Association after transferring from Houghton Lake to play alongside two of her cousins.
Instead, she sits on the bench and keeps statistics. The Division 3 No. 8-ranked Trojans (14-1) kept her busy Monday.
“It sucks that she can’t play,” said Chloe Bisballe, Alie’s cousin. “I know it sucks for her to watch, too. It’s hard for her, but I know she’ll help them out a lot next year.”
Lake City’s bounty of Bisballe’s paid off once again, as Chloe and MacKenzie controlled much of the game. The three won’t get to play together, though, because Chloe graduates this year and has already committed to play at Concordia University.
“She’s obviously a very good post player, but in practice, she shoots the three-ball while she handles the ball — she can do anything really,” Lake City head coach Bill Tisron said of Alie. “Very much like her cousin MacKenzie. So those two next year as juniors will be a nice 1-2 punch”
MacKenzie, a 6-foot sophomore, gave the Trojans a 30-point lead in the third quarter with a spin move in the lane that resulted in a short floater.
She led all scorers with 22 points, adding six rebounds and two blocks. Emma Nickerson chipped in 10 for the Trojans. Haylee Parniske, Jessica Allen and Mariah Jackson each scored five.
Chloe Bisballe ended with eight assists, six steals and four points. Most of those assists seemed to go to her cousin, MacKenzie.
“We play really well together,” said Chloe, a 5-foot-7 guard. “We just know we can always trust each other with passes and just know that they’re going to be there. I can just throw it in the spot and she knows that’s where she’s supposed to go. She knows.”
Bellaire never led in the game once Jacey Somers’ 3-pointer two minutes in was changed to a long two-point bucket. That would have put the Eagles up 3-2, but instead the team battled to a 9-9 stalemate late in the first quarter before Lake City took a 14-11 advantage into the second.
Lake City exploded for a 23-2 run to begin the second stanza and led by as much as 32 in the fourth quarter.
Somers led Bellaire (9-5) with 13 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Charlie Boyce added nine points, four steals and three blocks. Karsyn Fischer scored the team’s only other points, a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining for the Eagles’ final points.
“This is the time of year we like to start to hit our groove, hit a rhythm knowing that tournaments are just a couple of weeks away,” Tisron said. “So it’s winning, but winning clean. That was the message today in the second half. We’re up big and we’re going to win, but we want to play the right way.
“That means boxing out every possession, taking care of the basketball, cleaning up some of those little things and I thought we did a pretty good job of that tonight.”
The Trojans host a Roscommon team on Wednesday that they beat by 22 just more than a month ago. They travel to McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Friday with an opportunity to avenge their only loss of a season.
MacKenzie Bisballe missed that game, a low-scoring 30-27 affair a month ago, becoming ill during warmups. Tisron said getting a game against a very good interior player like Somers will be great preparation for NMC’s Megan Bennet, who keyed that Comets’ win a month ago.
Bennett scored 17 of NMC’s 30 points in the first meeting.
“I think we can beat them, but we’ll have to play well,” Chloe Bisballe said. “It’ll be a challenging game still. But we’re ready for it.”
Bellaire came into the game having won seven of its last eight, including five in a row. But Lake City’s aggressive half-court defense forced a lot of turnovers, which the Trojans often turned in transition baskets.
“We picked the wrong night to be off,” Fischer said. “But credit them, too. I don’t want to make excuses, but we were in a little bit of a funk. If we’re 100% ourselves, I don’t know we beat them, but I like to think we show a lot better than that.”
Fischer said the team may have been a bit drained after two emotional wins last week, beating league leader Gaylord St. Mary by 11 and then avenging an early-season loss to Central Lake.
“They make you uncomfortable,” Fischer said. “We didn’t execute and we weren’t ourselves, but that’s how it goes sometimes.”