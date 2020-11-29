TRAVERSE CITY — To binge or not to binge, that is the question.
Not the Mandalorian or The Queen’s Gambit, but game film.
Coaches remaining in this year’s football playoffs face a unique situation while sports are on pause. Normally yearning to have more time to break down film and game plan for the next week’s foe, now coaching staffs have almost too much time on their hands.
So the question is, how much game film is too much game film?
“It’s a double-edged sword,” Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory said. “You can break it down a lot, but you can also out-think yourself. You have to back off sometimes. They can struggle enough on a regular Monday after two days off.”
Teams were sticking to their normal routine when the pause hit Nov. 15.
That meant reviewing tape that Sunday and coming up with a game plan for the opponent was already done.
Traverse City St. Francis and TC Central did just that. The Glads already put together a plan for Oscoda that Sunday, as did the Trojans for North Farmington.
But now the football playoffs can’t resume until Dec. 15 at the earliest as much of Michigan deals with increasing COVID-19 cases, with practices possibly starting back up Dec. 9.
So with some extra time, the Gladiators met online and watched the playoff victory against Charlevoix last Wednesday to critique their own performance.
“We’ve erred on the side of not over-scouting, for sure,” said TCSF head coach Josh Sellers, who hopes to start revving up activity next week.
TC Central head coach Eric Schugars said game tape can be even harder to come by this year.
The Trojans’ opponent, North Farmington, received a forfeit win in its last playoff contest, as well as its Oct. 23 game against Birmingham Seaholm. Still, Schugars procured four games worth of film.
So, naturally, he’s used extra time that can’t be used for practicing during the pause to break down tape.
“Quite a bit,” Schugars said. “You have more time to do it. It’s strange in some ways. It’s a balance, trying to figure out how to keep the kids engaged.”
As much as watching film, Schugars has tried to maintain a connection, texting players to ask how their holiday went or how classwork is going. The same type of things coaches would do when they interact with players on a daily basis in person.
Johannesburg-Lewiston has another issue. Not enough tape to watch.
Because of coronavirus concerns and forfeits, Iron Mountain technically owns a 7-2 record, but played only three games. The Mountaineers forfeited two games and received four forfeit victories this season.
“Iron Mountain only has three videos — and I’ve watched them all,” Joburg head coach Joe Smokevitch said.
The Cardinals head coach said he’ll watch the game tapes again to see if anything else stands out. Two of the Mountaineers’ tapes he possesses are contests against Bark River-Harris, along with Iron Mountain’s playoff win over Gwinn, which topped East Jordan a week earlier. The Cards also played East Jordan, so there’s some relevance there.
Iron Mountain came into the playoffs without playing a game in five weeks, but managed to reel off wins over Gwinn and Bark River by a 92-24 margin. Somehow with only one actual regular-season game, the Mountaineers ended up with more playoff points than undefeated and No. 6-ranked Joburg and host their postseason contest. The four forfeits the Mountaineers received comprised 140 of their 165 playoff points.
Sometimes that tape is spotty, such as is the case with one of the six active teams from northwest Lower Michigan. That sent coaches scurrying to find rosters or other forms of video because the players’ numbers weren’t clearly visible in the tape provided.
Suttons Bay head coach Garrick Opie said the Norsemen did their “usual breakdown” of game film to note the opposition’s tendencies, watching Inland Lakes’ last two games. Playoff teams are required by the Michigan High School Athletic Association to provide their opponent with at least their last two games of game tape.
“I continue to watch them in bits and pieces,” Opie said. “They’ll do the same, look at our tendencies and find out go-to plays.”
Therein lies another double-edged sword.
Just as much as area coaches get extra time to scout their foes, the opposition also gleans more from their tapes. That means self-evaluation almost as much as breaking down the other team, knowing they’ll have the time to figure out more than opponents usually do.
Opie said he’s worried more about players’ physical preparation than the mental part, at least the game planning aspect.
Mallory said he’s not trying to overload himself or his players with information.
“We have been watching a lot of film,” Mallory said.
Part of that breakdown is watching the Vikings’ own games and establishing efficiency ratings to evaluate what schemes, formations and plays the team runs best and worst.
One alternative Mallory uses is watching footage of college teams and picking up small wrinkles to install in the Vikings playbook in order to present different looks.
Grayling head coach Eric Tunney said he’s already watched game tape of Negaunee, the Vikings’ regional final foe. He sent notes on to players, who also have access to the films.
Now, coaches see plenty of time to tweak that game plan as much as they want. If they dare.