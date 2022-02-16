TRAVERSE CITY — Races to the bottom put Traverse City West skiers on top.
The Titan boys and girls varsity alpine ski teams both took first place at the Michigan High School Athletic Association's regional meet at the Cannonsburg Ski Area in Belmont on Tuesday.
Crosstown rival Traverse City Central took second in both divisions, in what proved to be a dominating day on the slopes for the TC teams. Both squads qualified for the state championships, which are slated to kick off at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Boyne Mountain.
West head coach Ed Johnson believes both the boys and girls have a real shot at leaving Boyne with a state title in tow.
The Titan boys are coming off of a state championship and in search of their second straight. West did not lose anyone from that boys title team, and Johnson said they anticipated "being in the mix" for another championship.
"As long as we can keep everybody healthy and skiing at their peak, we're going to be right there," Johnson said.
The West girls did not qualify for the state finals meet last season. With a young group this year, Johnson said the turnaround and state championship berth is all the more impressive.
"They're very capable and have progressed throughout the season," Johnson said. "They've continued to get stronger and step it up each week. They've surprised themselves as a team with how well they could do."
Johnson said they don't necessarily put a lot of value on the result of the regional at Cannonsburg, but they now know where both the boys and girls teams stack up among the rest of the state competition. That's right at the top.
"It was a confirmation of that, and that was exciting to see," Johnson said.
As for the confidence going into the finals, Johnson is keeping it tempered.
"Skiing is a weird thing and can go sideways really quick," he said. "At all levels, it can go your way or not your way, so you go into humbly and know that you're prepared and have the talent and ability to come out as state champions again — if everything unfolds as it should and comes together the way we hope it will."
Central head coach Amy Kudary said the goal was "simply to advance to the finals." To do so with West was special.
"We have a lot of competition from the other side of town, which has actually been quite fun this year as we've gone back and forth," she said. "States is going to be no different."
Kudary said they were hoping West would also qualify, which the Titans did in a big way.
"They're our biggest rivals and closest friends," Kudary said. "That's one of the fun, big stories. That makes it fun for all of us."
In the boys GS, nine of the top 10 racers were either a Trojan or a Titan. West skiers took four of the top five slots with Caleb Lewandowski taking first at a combined time of 52.98, Luke Wiersma in second at 53.39, Andy Hill in fourth at 53.65 and Charlie Licht in fifth at 53.71. Central's Jace Rowell placed third at 53.58.
Central's Asher Paul (seventh), Austin Sill (ninth) and Gus Dutmers (10th) along with West's Ben Lober (eighth) rounded out the GS top 10.
In the boys slalom, Titans and Trojans took eight of the top 10 slots in single runs. Licht nabbed first at 31.52, Rowell was second at 31.68, Lewandowski finished third at 31.9, and Hill took fifth at 32.15.
Dutmers (sixth), Paul (seventh), Sill (eighth) and West's Ben Schramski (ninth) were the other local top-10 finishers.
The girls sides were not as dominant as the boys, but West and Central still left with first- and second-place finishes overall. The only individual regional title that a West skier did not win was in the girls slalom.
In the girls GS, West's Charlie Schulz took the regional gold with a time of 56.57. Central's Avery Sill was the only other top-5 finisher, placing fifth at 57.76. West's Ellie Gruber took sixth as the other top-10 racer with a time of 57.58.
In the girls slalom, Elle Craven of TC Central earned the bronze with a combined time of 1:03.9. Other top-10 racers were West's Lila Warren in sixth, Gruber in eighth, Central's Lilly Kuberski and Pearl Hale in ninth and 10th, respectively. Central's Maddy Cox missed the top 10 by less than eight-tenths of a second to finish 11th.
The Trojans are set to host the state finals.
"It'll be fun, but lots of work all day," Kudary said. "We have the support from our parents this year to do it."
Kudary also learned Wednesday that she had been named the MHSAA's Regional Coach of the Year for her teams' accomplishments this season. Kudary called the award a "special honor."
"To get appreciation, not only from your athletes but from fellow coaches, means a lot to me," she said.
