LELAND — Leland was a fishing village long before it got a varsity boys soccer program.
Over 100 years of fishing experience permeated the local culture, but soccer is slowly taking over on the peninsula.
Following the first state title in program history in 2018, folks from ‘Fishtown’ might know a thing or two about angling for a postseason run.
The Comets ran away with the Division 4 district title with an 8-0 rout of Glen Lake at Hancock Field in Leland on Thursday, marking the first box on their list of goals for the 2019 postseason.
“This feels good, but I think we just know that there are bigger fish to fry,” Leland senior André Massé said. “This is just the first step on our road and hopefully we can keep it going.”
Leland left no doubt and sent the Lakers home early, ending the game with 29 minutes remaining on the clock.
The Comets jumped on the accelerator early and never let off the gas, scoring goals in pairs to put Glen Lake away.
“There is no taking our foot off of the pedal, especially this time of year,” Comets’ first year head coach Brandon Wheeler said. “That’s the mentality and part of the culture here that we have worked on. It doesn’t matter if it is eight goals or not, we are always looking for the next one.”
Jesus Calderon-Balcazar opened the scoring in the eighth minute off a crossing assist from Michael Roberts. Roberts turned around and netted a goal of his own, set up by a long pass through the middle by JJ Popp only 90 seconds later to give the Comets an early 2-0 lead.
The Lakers had no answer on offense as the Comets routinely cleared any chances near their own goal in the first half. Leland turned turnovers in their defensive zone into breakout offensive chances, using long passes to get over the Lakers’ back line that was playing near midfield for most of the game.
Roberts continued to catalyze the offense when he found Jayden Holston three feet in front of the goal line for the Comets third goal in the 25th minute. Just over two minutes later, Roberts planted another one in the back of the net on a breakaway started by Wyatt Sirrine.
“They are a goal-scoring machine,” Glen Lake head coach Jared Boynton said. “I told my players we had to come out and try to score goals and we weren’t quite able to do that today. They are a solid unit and well-oiled machine.”
Leland stayed true to their mentality and continued the pressure down to the last seconds of the first half. Calderon-Balcazar netted his second goal of the day on a laser beam from 55 feet out, set up by a long outlet pass from Massé, squeezing the shot in the bottom right corner of the goal with 1:45 left to play in the half. Massé went from set-up man to goal scorer 80 seconds later when he netted a header on a corner kick from Sirrine with 24.5 seconds to go, making it 6-0 at the halftime break.
Wheeler said his team knew what kind of firepower the Lakers had in the likes of Henry Plumstead and Brady McDonough and planned to jump out to an early lead. His team executed his game plan to perfection.
“I think once this team gets into a groove, we just can’t be stopped,” Massé said.
Massé went on to score the seventh goal of the night for Leland eight minutes into the second half, only to be followed by Griffin Satterwhite’s goal two minutes later, invoking the mercy rule in the 51st minute. Satterwhite also assisted on Massé’s last goal.
Roberts ended up with two goals and two assists, Calderon-Balcazar scored twice, Sirrine logged two assists, Massé netted two, Satterwhite put up a goal and an assist, Popp registered one assist and Holston had one goal for Leland.
While the Comet’s offense is easy to pinhole as a big reason they are district champions, it’s the Comet’s defense that has really made the difference, according to Wheeler.
“As much as we put up (offensive) numbers, the most important thing is a zero on the other side of the scoreboard, because it only takes one,” Wheeler said. “The trick down the stretch is going to be making sure we are balanced on both sides. I know we can score. but we can also defend. We have only allowed 15 goals all season.”
Leland gave up 19 goals in their 2018 title season.
“It’s a big focus of ours to keep that zero on the scoreboard,” Massé said. “We have Owen (Kareck) in the back and he brings the senior leadership, holding it down back there is so important.”
The Comets have not allowed more than two goals in a game this season and have scored three or more goals in 17 of their 25 games.
Leland is looking to use their experience from last year’s postseason run to pave the way for their title defense in 2019.
“I think we know what it takes to get it done,” Massé said. “We are expecting the same type of challenges and setbacks that we will have to overcome. Every playoff run has those and we’ll be ready for it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.