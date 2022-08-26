KINGSLEY — James Pearson found out Monday he would have to take on a behemoth.
The Kingsley junior backup center was forced into the starting lineup by an injury to Kyle Weger early in the week. He had to prepare for the Stags’ season-opening game Thursday against McBain and 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman Mack Bontekoe.
Kingsley gave the 165-pound Pearson some help in that daunting task, and the line as a whole passed its first test with flying colors, as Kingsley rolled to a 40-0 win at Rodes field.
“I watched film this week, but I didn’t realize he was that big in person,” Pearson said. “He’s huge.”
Kingsley frequently double-teamed Bontekoe, a two-time all-state player going into his senior campaign.
“The game is won or lost up front,” Stags head coach Tim Wooer said. “The Bontekoe kid is is as advertised. He’s a heck of a player. We double-teamed him on almost every play, and we hit him with some different looks to try to neutralize him.”
Wooer said Pearson “never flinched.”
“That kid is a prime example of what we want to have out of our kids,” Wooer said. “He’s not the biggest kid. He’s not the strongest kid. But he’s tough and physical and just doesn’t shy away from anybody.”
Pearson said doubling up blocks on Bontekoe and getting low on him were two keys the coaching staff preached all week to the offensive line, which is made up of tight ends Owen Buning and Chase Bott, tackles Ray VanDyke and Caleb Bott, and guards Tyler McInnis and Max Goethals.
The Ramblers possessed much more size than the Stags aside from Bontekoe, but Kingsley rolled out a deeper roster to wear down McBain’s personnel of about 17 varsity players plus a bunch of junior varsity fifth-quarter athletes. The Stags roster 31 on varsity alone.
“That was the main thing we were getting at in practice this week,” Pearson said. “We knew he could blow things up and make big plays.”
Instead, senior Kalvin McGillis led McBain with five tackles, and Ben McNally-Rodenbaugh added four during a game played in a downpour most of the time.
Just before the game, three Kingsley residents were given plaques by the Northern Sports Officials Association. Jason Roelofs, Matt Lyon and Jason Hamilton all helped revive official Jeff Brunner during a softball game at Benzie Central last spring. Brunner suffered a heart attack during the game, and the three Kingsley fans performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to revive him — saving his life.
Brunner is taking a year off from refereeing while he recovers, but the longtime official was at Thursday’s game, which was officiated by the crew he typically works with.
Neither team scored in the soggy first quarter. Kingsley’s defense forced a turnover on downs to start the second and went 64 yards the other way in eight plays, capped by a Sam Goethals 5-yard touchdown run — the first of his three scores on the evening.
Kingsley’s defense held McBain to 125 yards of offense and 2.8 yards per play. The Ramblers had 29 yards of total offense in the second half.
“I knew that we were young, but I knew that if we came out strong that we could do that,” said Goethals, a senior. “My brother and I read the guards and read everything. Then our defensive line was amazing up front and Eli Graves was our shield. He did amazing. Corners did amazing. We all just looked great out there.”
Sam and Max Goethals paced Kingsley’s defense with nine tackles each. Chase Bott had two sacks, and Sam Goethals, Max Goethals and Justin Grahn each recovered fumbles.
McGillis led the Rambler offense with nine carries for 41 yards, and Bryce Akom gained 34 yards.
“They wore us down we got we got tired and just couldn’t catch a break,” McBain head coach Pat Maloney said. “We couldn’t get going. ... We have to be more detail-oriented, and one of the big things is learning from it.”
Kyan Fessenden scored on a 60-yard TD run and Eli Graves on a 57-yard TD run for a 22-0 Stags halftime lead.
Fessenden added a 16-yard TD in the second half, but he received his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the game (the first was illegal helmet contact in the first half) for taunting near the end of the run as he waved his index finger at the defense near the goal line. He was ejected from the game and will miss next week’s game as well.
Goethals added TD runs of 16 and 50 yards to give the Stags a running clock for the final 10 minutes of game time.
Fessenden ran seven times for 125 yards and two TDs, while Sam Goethals put up 107 yards on 10 totes, and Graves logged 95 yards and a TD on five carries.
“We held at times and then we just (gave up) some big plays,” Maloney said. “We have to limit those. We need to do better with the details and tackling and making sure assignments are completed. But I liked the fight.”
The Stags travel to Gaylord next week after Glen Lake dropped the game when the Lakers switched Northern Michigan Football Conference divisions and went down to Division 8 after dropping Leland as a co-op school. McBain travels next week to Highland Conference foe Beal City in a battle of the league’s last two champions (the Aggies won in 2021 and the Ramblers in 2020).
