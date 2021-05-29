PREP FOOTBALL
2021 BIG NORTH CONFERENCE MASTER SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Reed City at Cadillac 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 Alpena at Marquette 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 Midland at TC West 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 Petoskey at Cheboygan 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 TC Central at DeWitt 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 Lake Fenton at Gaylord 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Cheboygan at Alpena 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Cadillac at Fruitport 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Gaylord at Saginaw Arthur Hill 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Marquette at TC Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 Grand Haven at TC West 1 p.m.
Sept. 3 Escanaba at Petoskey 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 TC West at Cadillac 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Alpena at Petoskey 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Gaylord at TC Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Cadillac at Alpena 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Petoskey at Gaylord 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 TC Central at TC West 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Gaylord at Cadillac 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 TC Central at Petoskey 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Alpena at TC West 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 Alpena at Gaylord 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 1 TC West at Petoskey 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 1 Cadillac at TC Central 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 TC Central at Alpena 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Petoskey at Cadillac 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 Gaylord at TC West 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 15 Escanaba at Alpena 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 15 Gaylord at Gladstone 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Petoskey at Kingsford 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 TC West at Marquette 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Cadillac at Portland 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice at TC Central 5 p.m.
Oct. 22 St. Johns at Alpena 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 Fremont at Cadillac 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 Clare at Gaylord 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 TC Central at North Farmington 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 Marquette at Petoskey 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 Warren De La Salle at TC West 7 p.m.
TC St. Francis football schedule
Aug. 27 Benzie Central at TC St. Francis 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 Grayling at TC St. Francis 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 TC St. Francis at Ogemaw Heights 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 TC St. Francis at Glen Lake 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 Boyne City at TC St. Francis 1 p.m.
Oct. 2 Tawas City Tawas Area at TC St. Francis 1 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 TC St. Francis at Sault Ste. Marie 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 Cheboygan at TC St. Francis 1 p.m.
Oct. 22 TC St. Francis at Kingsley 7 p.m.