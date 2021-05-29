PREP FOOTBALL
2021 BIG NORTH CONFERENCE MASTER SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Reed City at Cadillac 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 Alpena at Marquette 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 Midland at TC West 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 Petoskey at Cheboygan 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 TC Central at DeWitt 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 Lake Fenton at Gaylord 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Cheboygan at Alpena 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Cadillac at Fruitport 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Gaylord at Saginaw Arthur Hill 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Marquette at TC Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 Grand Haven at TC West 1 p.m.
Sept. 3 Escanaba at Petoskey 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 TC West at Cadillac 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Alpena at Petoskey 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Gaylord at TC Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Cadillac at Alpena 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Petoskey at Gaylord 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 TC Central at TC West 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Gaylord at Cadillac 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 TC Central at Petoskey 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Alpena at TC West 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 Alpena at Gaylord 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 1 TC West at Petoskey 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 1 Cadillac at TC Central 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 TC Central at Alpena 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Petoskey at Cadillac 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 Gaylord at TC West 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 15 Escanaba at Alpena 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 15 Gaylord at Gladstone 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Petoskey at Kingsford 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 TC West at Marquette 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Cadillac at Portland 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice at TC Central 5 p.m.
Oct. 22 St. Johns at Alpena 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 Fremont at Cadillac 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 Clare at Gaylord 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 TC Central at North Farmington 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 Marquette at Petoskey 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 Warren De La Salle at TC West 7 p.m.
TC St. Francis football schedule
Aug. 27 Benzie Central at TC St. Francis 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 Grayling at TC St. Francis 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 TC St. Francis at Ogemaw Heights 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 TC St. Francis at Glen Lake 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 Boyne City at TC St. Francis 1 p.m.
Oct. 2 Tawas City Tawas Area at TC St. Francis 1 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 TC St. Francis at Sault Ste. Marie 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 Cheboygan at TC St. Francis 1 p.m.
Oct. 22 TC St. Francis at Kingsley 7 p.m.
prep soccer
soccer district schedules
DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC
Wednesday, May 26
Saginaw Heritage 3, TC Central 0
TC West 1, Midland 0
Tuesday, June 1
Midland Dow at Saginaw Heritage, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
TC West at Midland Dow/Saginaw Heritage winner, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at BAY CITY JOHN GLENN
Thursday, May 27
Mt. Pleasant at Bay City John Glenn, 6 p.m.
Cadillac at Bay City Central (at Handy Middle School), 5 p.m.
Bay City Western at Gaylord, 6 p.m.
Petoskey at Alpena, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Cadillac-Bay City Central winner at Mt. Pleasant-Bay City John Glenn winner, 6 p.m.
Petoskey-Alpena winner at Bay City Western-Gaylord winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Final at Cadillac-Bay City Central-Mt. Pleasant-Bay City John Glenn winner, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at OGEMAW HEIGHTS
Wednesday, May 26
Oscoda 3, Grayling 1
Gladwin 3, Clare 2
Tawas 3, Standish-Sterling 2
Tuesday, June 1
Oscoda vs. Gladwin, 4 p.m.
Tawas vs. Ogemaw Heights, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Final at Ogemaw Heights, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at FREMONT
Wednesday, May 26
Whitehall 6, Reed City 0
Shelby 2, Fremont 0
Thursday, May 27
Chippewa Hills at Montague, 5 p.m.
Big Rapids at Manistee, 6 p.m.
TBA
Big Rapids-Manistee winner at Chippewa Hills-Montague winner, site/time TBA
Shelby-Fremont winner at Whitehall-Reed City winner, site/time TBA
Friday, June 4
Final at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at ELK RAPIDS
Wednesday, May 26
Kingsley 3, Benzie Central 1
Boyne City 6, TC St. Francis 0
Tuesday, June 1
Kingsley vs. Cheboygan, 5 p.m.
Boyne City vs. Elk Rapids, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Final at Elk Rapids, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 4 at BUCKLEY
Wednesday, May 26
Hart 8, Brethren 2
Buckley 7, Mason County Central 0
Tuesday, June 1
Hart vs. McBain NMC, 5 p.m.
Big Rapids Crossroads at Buckley, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Final at Buckley, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 4 at HARBOR SPRINGS
Wednesday, May 26
Glen Lake 6, North Bay 1
Tuesday, June 1
Leland at Glen Lake, 5 p.m.
Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Final at Harbor Springs, 6 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Area district schedules
DIVISION 1 at ALPENA
Friday, June 4
TC Central vs. Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m.
TC West vs. Alpena, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Alpena
DIVISION 2 at PETOSKEY
Tuesday, June 1
Gaylord vs. Ogemaw Heights, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Gaylord-Ogemaw Heights winner vs. Petoskey, 10 a.m.
Cadillac vs. Kingsley, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Petoskey
DIVISION 3 at HARBOR SPRINGS
Tuesday, June 1
East Jordan vs. Mancelona, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
East Jordan-Mancelona winner vs. Charlevoix, 10 a.m.
Boyne City vs. Harbor Springs, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Harbor Springs
DIVISION 3 at TC ST. FRANCIS
Tuesday, June 1
Kalkaska vs. Traverse City Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Kalkaska-TC Christian winner vs. Elk Rapids, 10 a.m.
TC St. Francis vs. Grayling, 12:30 p.m.
Final: 3 p.m. at TC St. Francis (St. Elizabeth MS)
DIVISION 3 at MANTON
Tuesday, June 1
Manistee vs. McBain, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Manistee-McBain winner vs. Lake City, 10 a.m.
Manton vs. Benzie Central, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Manton
DIVISION 4 at CENTRAL LAKE
Saturday, June 5
Central Lake vs. Ellsworth, 10 a.m.
Bellaire vs. Forest Area, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Central Lake
DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE
Tuesday, June 1
Buckley vs. Suttons Bay, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Buckley-Suttons Bay winner vs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 10 a.m.
Frankfort vs. Glen Lake, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Glen Lake
DIVISION 4 at MESICK
Tuesday, June 1
Brethren vs. Manistee Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Brethren-Manistee Catholic winner vs. Mesick, 11 a.m.
Bear Lake vs. Marion, 1 p.m.
Final: 3 p.m. at Mesick
DIVISION 4 at ROGERS CITY
Tuesday, June 1
Posen vs. Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Posen-Atlanta winner vs. Rogers City, 10 a.m.
Johannesburg-Lewiston vs. Hillman, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Rogers City
DIVISION 4 at GAYLORD ST. MARY
Saturday, June 5
Gaylord St. Mary vs. Wolverine, 12:30 p.m.
Final: Onaway vs. Gaylord St. Mary-Wolverine winner, 2:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Area district schedules
DIVISION 1 at ALPENA
Friday, June 4
TC West at Alpena, 10 a.m.
TC Central vs. Mt. Pleasant, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Alpena
DIVISION 2 at GLADWIN
Tuesday, June 1
Petoskey at Gladwin, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Gaylord vs. Petoskey-Gladwin winner, 10 a.m.
Cadillac vs. Ogemaw Heights, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Gladwin
DIVISION 3 at EVART
Tuesday, June 1
Lake City at McBain, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Lake City-McBain winner vs. Evart, 10 a.m.
Pine River vs. Reed City, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Evart
DIVISION 3 at BENZIE CENTRAL
Saturday, June 5
TC St. Francis vs. Kingsley, 10 a.m.
Benzie Central vs. Manton, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Benzie
DIVISION 3 at MANCELONA
Tuesday, June 1
Grayling vs. Roscommon, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Grayling-Roscommon vs. Kalkaska, 10 a.m.
Elk Rapids vs. Mancelona, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Mancelona
DIVISION 3 at CHARLEVOIX
Friday, June 4
East Jordan vs. Charlevoix, noon
Final: East Jordan-Charlevoix winner vs. Boyne City, 2 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at HART
Tuesday, June 1
Hesperia vs. Shelby, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Hesperia-Shelby vs. Mason County Central, 10 a.m.
Manistee vs. Hart, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Hart
DIVISION 4 at BELLAIRE
Saturday, June 5
Central Lake vs. Bellaire, 10 a.m.
Final: Central Lake-Bellaire vs. Ellsworth, noon
DIVISION 4 at JOBURG
Saturday, June 5
Atlanta vs. Hillman, 10 a.m.
Final: Atlanta-Hillman winner vs. Joburg-Lewiston, noon
DIVISION 4 at MASON CO. EASTERN
Friday, June 4
Manistee Catholic vs. Marion, 10 a.m.
Final: Manistee Catholic-Marion winner vs. Mason County Eastern, noon
DIVISION 4 at BRETHREN
Tuesday, June 1
Frankfort vs. Brethren, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Frankfort-Brethren winner vs. Onekama, 11 a.m.
Mesick vs. Bear Lake, 1 p.m.
Final: 3 p.m. at Brethren
PREP SOFTBALL
DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE
Tuesday, June 1
Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Glen Lake, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Lk Leel St. Mary-Glen Lake winner vs. Suttons Bay, 10 a.m.
Forest Area vs. Buckley, 11:30 a.m.
Final: 1:15 p.m. at Glen Lake
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEGION POST 35 JUNIOR BASEBALL
STANDINGS THROUGH MAY 27
”ALPHA” LEAGUE
Team W L PF PA
7-Eleven 2 0 30 14
Shoreline Power Services 2 1 38 22
Great Lakes Potato Chips #1 2 1 22 22
Mission Peninsula Construction 1 1 17 23
Traverse City Mavericks 0 1 5 6
Casey Erick Construction 0 3 16 41
”BRAVO” LEAGUE
Team W L PF PA
McManus Orchards 3 0 24 2
Grand Traverse Area Sheriff Association 3 0 20 6
Williams Chevrolet 1 2 28 24
Michigan Planners 1 2 12 25
Bill Marsh Buick 1 2 15 32
Dairy Lodge 0 3 4 14
”CHARLIE” LEAGUE
Team W L T PF PA
Purple Hearts 4 0 0 47 8
Incredible Mo’s 2 0 0 30 2
VFW 2 1 1 2 2 17
American Legion Post 35 2 2 0 20 33
Shugart Builders 1 2 0 14 15
Courtades Trading Center 1 2 0 7 23
Fox Motors 1 3 0 16 30
4 Front Credit Union 0 1 2 14 18
American Military League Auxiliary 0 2 1 10 34
Standings compiled by Peter Garthe
NBA
NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Thursday, May 27
Milwaukee 113, Miami 84
L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95, Lakers lead series 2-1
Denver 120, Portland 115, Denver leads series 2-1
Friday, May 28
Atlanta 105, New York 94, Atlanta leads series 2-1
Boston 125, Brooklyn 119, Brooklyn leads series 2-1
L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108, Dallas leads series 2-1
Saturday, May 29
Milwaukee 120, Miami 103, Milwaukee advances
Portland 115, Denver 95, series tied 2-2
Philadelphia at Washington, (n)
Utah at Memphis, (n).
Sunday, May 30
New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Monday, May 31
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA
x-Atlanta at New York, TBA
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA
x-Memphis at Utah, TBA
Thursday, June 3
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBA
x-Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBA
Denver at Portland, TBA
Friday, June 4
x-Philadelphia at Washington, TBA
x-New York at Atlanta, TBA
x-L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBA
x-Utah at Memphis, TBA
Saturday, June 5
x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA
x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA
x-Portland at Denver, TBA
Sunday, June 6
x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA
x-Atlanta at New York, TBA
x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA
x-Memphis at Utah, TBA
nhl
NHL Daily Playoff Glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Sunday, May 23
Nashville 4, Carolina 3, 2OT
Colorado 5, St. Louis 2, Colorado wins series 4 - 0
Boston 3, Washington 1, Boston wins series 4 - 1
Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4, OT
Monday, May 24
N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 2, 2OT
Toronto 2, Montreal 1
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1
Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3, 3OT, Winnipeg wins series 4 - 0
Minnesota 4, Vegas 2
Tuesday, May 25
Toronto 4, Montreal 0
Carolina 3, Nashville 2, OT
Wednesday, May 26
N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Islanders wins series 4 - 2
Tampa Bay 4, Florida 0, Tampa Bay wins series 4-2
Minnesota 3, Vegas 0
Thursday, May 27
Montreal 4, Toronto 3, OT, Toronto leads series 3 -2
Carolina 4, Nashville 3, OT, Carolina wins series 4 -2
Friday, May 28
Vegas 6, Minnesota 2, Vegas wins series 4 -3
Saturday, May 29
Toronto at Montreal, (n)
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Sunday, May 30
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.