PREP FOOTBALL

2021 BIG NORTH CONFERENCE MASTER SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Reed City at Cadillac 7 p.m.

Aug. 26 Alpena at Marquette 7 p.m.

Aug. 26 Midland at TC West 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 Petoskey at Cheboygan 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 TC Central at DeWitt 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 Lake Fenton at Gaylord 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 Cheboygan at Alpena 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 Cadillac at Fruitport 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 Gaylord at Saginaw Arthur Hill 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 Marquette at TC Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 Grand Haven at TC West 1 p.m.

Sept. 3 Escanaba at Petoskey 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 TC West at Cadillac 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 Alpena at Petoskey 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 Gaylord at TC Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 Cadillac at Alpena 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 Petoskey at Gaylord 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 TC Central at TC West 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 Gaylord at Cadillac 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 TC Central at Petoskey 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 Alpena at TC West 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 Alpena at Gaylord 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

Oct. 1 TC West at Petoskey 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

Oct. 1 Cadillac at TC Central 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 TC Central at Alpena 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 Petoskey at Cadillac 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 Gaylord at TC West 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

Oct. 15 Escanaba at Alpena 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

Oct. 15 Gaylord at Gladstone 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 Petoskey at Kingsford 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 TC West at Marquette 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 Cadillac at Portland 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice at TC Central 5 p.m.

Oct. 22 St. Johns at Alpena 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 Fremont at Cadillac 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 Clare at Gaylord 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 TC Central at North Farmington 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 Marquette at Petoskey 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 Warren De La Salle at TC West 7 p.m.

TC St. Francis football schedule

Aug. 27 Benzie Central at TC St. Francis 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 Grayling at TC St. Francis 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 TC St. Francis at Ogemaw Heights 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 TC St. Francis at Glen Lake 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 Boyne City at TC St. Francis 1 p.m.

Oct. 2 Tawas City Tawas Area at TC St. Francis 1 p.m. (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 TC St. Francis at Sault Ste. Marie 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 Cheboygan at TC St. Francis 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 TC St. Francis at Kingsley 7 p.m.

prep soccer

soccer district schedules

DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC

Wednesday, May 26

Saginaw Heritage 3, TC Central 0

TC West 1, Midland 0

Tuesday, June 1

Midland Dow at Saginaw Heritage, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

TC West at Midland Dow/Saginaw Heritage winner, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at BAY CITY JOHN GLENN

Thursday, May 27

Mt. Pleasant at Bay City John Glenn, 6 p.m.

Cadillac at Bay City Central (at Handy Middle School), 5 p.m.

Bay City Western at Gaylord, 6 p.m.

Petoskey at Alpena, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

Cadillac-Bay City Central winner at Mt. Pleasant-Bay City John Glenn winner, 6 p.m.

Petoskey-Alpena winner at Bay City Western-Gaylord winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Final at Cadillac-Bay City Central-Mt. Pleasant-Bay City John Glenn winner, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at OGEMAW HEIGHTS

Wednesday, May 26

Oscoda 3, Grayling 1

Gladwin 3, Clare 2

Tawas 3, Standish-Sterling 2

Tuesday, June 1

Oscoda vs. Gladwin, 4 p.m.

Tawas vs. Ogemaw Heights, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Final at Ogemaw Heights, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at FREMONT

Wednesday, May 26

Whitehall 6, Reed City 0

Shelby 2, Fremont 0

Thursday, May 27

Chippewa Hills at Montague, 5 p.m.

Big Rapids at Manistee, 6 p.m.

TBA

Big Rapids-Manistee winner at Chippewa Hills-Montague winner, site/time TBA

Shelby-Fremont winner at Whitehall-Reed City winner, site/time TBA

Friday, June 4

Final at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at ELK RAPIDS

Wednesday, May 26

Kingsley 3, Benzie Central 1

Boyne City 6, TC St. Francis 0

Tuesday, June 1

Kingsley vs. Cheboygan, 5 p.m.

Boyne City vs. Elk Rapids, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Final at Elk Rapids, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 4 at BUCKLEY

Wednesday, May 26

Hart 8, Brethren 2

Buckley 7, Mason County Central 0

Tuesday, June 1

Hart vs. McBain NMC, 5 p.m.

Big Rapids Crossroads at Buckley, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Final at Buckley, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 4 at HARBOR SPRINGS

Wednesday, May 26

Glen Lake 6, North Bay 1

Tuesday, June 1

Leland at Glen Lake, 5 p.m.

Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Final at Harbor Springs, 6 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Area district schedules

DIVISION 1 at ALPENA

Friday, June 4

TC Central vs. Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m.

TC West vs. Alpena, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Alpena

DIVISION 2 at PETOSKEY

Tuesday, June 1

Gaylord vs. Ogemaw Heights, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Gaylord-Ogemaw Heights winner vs. Petoskey, 10 a.m.

Cadillac vs. Kingsley, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Petoskey

DIVISION 3 at HARBOR SPRINGS

Tuesday, June 1

East Jordan vs. Mancelona, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

East Jordan-Mancelona winner vs. Charlevoix, 10 a.m.

Boyne City vs. Harbor Springs, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Harbor Springs

DIVISION 3 at TC ST. FRANCIS

Tuesday, June 1

Kalkaska vs. Traverse City Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Kalkaska-TC Christian winner vs. Elk Rapids, 10 a.m.

TC St. Francis vs. Grayling, 12:30 p.m.

Final: 3 p.m. at TC St. Francis (St. Elizabeth MS)

DIVISION 3 at MANTON

Tuesday, June 1

Manistee vs. McBain, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Manistee-McBain winner vs. Lake City, 10 a.m.

Manton vs. Benzie Central, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Manton

DIVISION 4 at CENTRAL LAKE

Saturday, June 5

Central Lake vs. Ellsworth, 10 a.m.

Bellaire vs. Forest Area, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Central Lake

DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE

Tuesday, June 1

Buckley vs. Suttons Bay, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Buckley-Suttons Bay winner vs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 10 a.m.

Frankfort vs. Glen Lake, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Glen Lake

DIVISION 4 at MESICK

Tuesday, June 1

Brethren vs. Manistee Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Brethren-Manistee Catholic winner vs. Mesick, 11 a.m.

Bear Lake vs. Marion, 1 p.m.

Final: 3 p.m. at Mesick

DIVISION 4 at ROGERS CITY

Tuesday, June 1

Posen vs. Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Posen-Atlanta winner vs. Rogers City, 10 a.m.

Johannesburg-Lewiston vs. Hillman, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Rogers City

DIVISION 4 at GAYLORD ST. MARY

Saturday, June 5

Gaylord St. Mary vs. Wolverine, 12:30 p.m.

Final: Onaway vs. Gaylord St. Mary-Wolverine winner, 2:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Area district schedules

DIVISION 1 at ALPENA

Friday, June 4

TC West at Alpena, 10 a.m.

TC Central vs. Mt. Pleasant, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Alpena

DIVISION 2 at GLADWIN

Tuesday, June 1

Petoskey at Gladwin, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Gaylord vs. Petoskey-Gladwin winner, 10 a.m.

Cadillac vs. Ogemaw Heights, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Gladwin

DIVISION 3 at EVART

Tuesday, June 1

Lake City at McBain, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Lake City-McBain winner vs. Evart, 10 a.m.

Pine River vs. Reed City, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Evart

DIVISION 3 at BENZIE CENTRAL

Saturday, June 5

TC St. Francis vs. Kingsley, 10 a.m.

Benzie Central vs. Manton, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Benzie

DIVISION 3 at MANCELONA

Tuesday, June 1

Grayling vs. Roscommon, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Grayling-Roscommon vs. Kalkaska, 10 a.m.

Elk Rapids vs. Mancelona, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Mancelona

DIVISION 3 at CHARLEVOIX

Friday, June 4

East Jordan vs. Charlevoix, noon

Final: East Jordan-Charlevoix winner vs. Boyne City, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at HART

Tuesday, June 1

Hesperia vs. Shelby, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Hesperia-Shelby vs. Mason County Central, 10 a.m.

Manistee vs. Hart, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Hart

DIVISION 4 at BELLAIRE

Saturday, June 5

Central Lake vs. Bellaire, 10 a.m.

Final: Central Lake-Bellaire vs. Ellsworth, noon

DIVISION 4 at JOBURG

Saturday, June 5

Atlanta vs. Hillman, 10 a.m.

Final: Atlanta-Hillman winner vs. Joburg-Lewiston, noon

DIVISION 4 at MASON CO. EASTERN

Friday, June 4

Manistee Catholic vs. Marion, 10 a.m.

Final: Manistee Catholic-Marion winner vs. Mason County Eastern, noon

DIVISION 4 at BRETHREN

Tuesday, June 1

Frankfort vs. Brethren, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Frankfort-Brethren winner vs. Onekama, 11 a.m.

Mesick vs. Bear Lake, 1 p.m.

Final: 3 p.m. at Brethren

PREP SOFTBALL

DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE

Tuesday, June 1

Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Glen Lake, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Lk Leel St. Mary-Glen Lake winner vs. Suttons Bay, 10 a.m.

Forest Area vs. Buckley, 11:30 a.m.

Final: 1:15 p.m. at Glen Lake

BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEGION POST 35 JUNIOR BASEBALL

STANDINGS THROUGH MAY 27

”ALPHA” LEAGUE

Team W L PF PA

7-Eleven 2 0 30 14

Shoreline Power Services 2 1 38 22

Great Lakes Potato Chips #1 2 1 22 22

Mission Peninsula Construction 1 1 17 23

Traverse City Mavericks 0 1 5 6

Casey Erick Construction 0 3 16 41

”BRAVO” LEAGUE

Team W L PF PA

McManus Orchards 3 0 24 2

Grand Traverse Area Sheriff Association 3 0 20 6

Williams Chevrolet 1 2 28 24

Michigan Planners 1 2 12 25

Bill Marsh Buick 1 2 15 32

Dairy Lodge 0 3 4 14

”CHARLIE” LEAGUE

Team W L T PF PA

Purple Hearts 4 0 0 47 8

Incredible Mo’s 2 0 0 30 2

VFW 2 1 1 2 2 17

American Legion Post 35 2 2 0 20 33

Shugart Builders 1 2 0 14 15

Courtades Trading Center 1 2 0 7 23

Fox Motors 1 3 0 16 30

4 Front Credit Union 0 1 2 14 18

American Military League Auxiliary 0 2 1 10 34

Standings compiled by Peter Garthe

NBA

NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Thursday, May 27

Milwaukee 113, Miami 84

L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95, Lakers lead series 2-1

Denver 120, Portland 115, Denver leads series 2-1

Friday, May 28

Atlanta 105, New York 94, Atlanta leads series 2-1

Boston 125, Brooklyn 119, Brooklyn leads series 2-1

L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108, Dallas leads series 2-1

Saturday, May 29

Milwaukee 120, Miami 103, Milwaukee advances

Portland 115, Denver 95, series tied 2-2

Philadelphia at Washington, (n)

Utah at Memphis, (n).

Sunday, May 30

New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, May 31

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Atlanta at New York, TBA

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA

x-Memphis at Utah, TBA

Thursday, June 3

x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBA

x-Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBA

Denver at Portland, TBA

Friday, June 4

x-Philadelphia at Washington, TBA

x-New York at Atlanta, TBA

x-L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBA

x-Utah at Memphis, TBA

Saturday, June 5

x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA

x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA

x-Portland at Denver, TBA

Sunday, June 6

x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Atlanta at New York, TBA

x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA

x-Memphis at Utah, TBA

nhl

NHL Daily Playoff Glance

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Sunday, May 23

Nashville 4, Carolina 3, 2OT

Colorado 5, St. Louis 2, Colorado wins series 4 - 0

Boston 3, Washington 1, Boston wins series 4 - 1

Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4, OT

Monday, May 24

N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 2, 2OT

Toronto 2, Montreal 1

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1

Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3, 3OT, Winnipeg wins series 4 - 0

Minnesota 4, Vegas 2

Tuesday, May 25

Toronto 4, Montreal 0

Carolina 3, Nashville 2, OT

Wednesday, May 26

N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Islanders wins series 4 - 2

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 0, Tampa Bay wins series 4-2

Minnesota 3, Vegas 0

Thursday, May 27

Montreal 4, Toronto 3, OT, Toronto leads series 3 -2

Carolina 4, Nashville 3, OT, Carolina wins series 4 -2

Friday, May 28

Vegas 6, Minnesota 2, Vegas wins series 4 -3

Saturday, May 29

Toronto at Montreal, (n)

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Sunday, May 30

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

