PREP FOOTBALL
Big North Conference media poll results
Rank, school (first-place votes) points
1. TC Central (5) 30
2. Cadillac 24
3. TC West 21
4. Petoskey 16
5. Gaylord 9
6. Alpena 6
Updated: August 24, 2021 @ 6:20 pm
Senior sports writer
