TRAVERSE CITY — The Record-Eagle All-Star Basketball Summer Classic three-point contest put on a spectacle for the fans as those firing from long range were shooting lights out.
The three-point contest did not disappoint as Grace Bradford (Glen Lake) won for the girls and Nate Childers (Benzie Central) took home the W for the boys with 18. Bradford finished with 20 after a slow start in the corners but ran away with it by clearing the fourth rack.
Childers snuck in the final round after tying with Conner Simmer (Mesick) with 14 each. Brock Broderick (Traverse City Christian) shot 18 in the first round after making everything on the fourth and last rack.
Broderick and Simmer went first after sneaking into the championship round. They both had trouble trying to connect on the first three racks but turned it on late. As they finished the final round with 15 points each. Childers knew what he had to beat.
“Honestly, I was glad I was going last,” Childers said with a smile. “So then I know my target score I gotta get. It was 15 in my head, and I just kept that number in my head. And once I hit that final shot down there. I’m like, ‘Let’s go! I won!”
Childers started the final round fast, making almost all of the two-point shots on every rack. Once he got the fourth rack, he was already peaking at 15, but it wasn’t until the final rack that he was able to claim victory.
Childers put on a clinic at every rack, even making most of the money balls for two points. Once he got to the final rack all he had to do was make one to be crowned three-point contest winner.
Bradford had a similar path to victory.
The Lakers’ sharpshooter started the first round slowly. She began the first rack with zero but turned it on late, making just enough. Her opponent Logan Reasoner (Elk Rapids) finished with 17 points after shooting lights out after the first rack.
Reasoner started the final round hot, sinking everything on the first rack. She cleared out the third rack but wouldn’t be able to do much afterward as she finished with 13.
Bradford had a different beginning in the final round. She said after she won that once she was done with the first rack, it was the music that kept her in the groove to where she would go on to shoot lights out in the final two racks.
Many of the players mentioned the Record-Eagle Summer Classic has an NBA All-Star atmosphere with the fans, a packed-out parking lot and electrifying activities — slam dunks and three-point contests. Some even expressed how excited and thrilled they were to have been invited to compete one last time.
