TRAVERSE CITY — Every year, some of the fastest runners in the state flock to Traverse City and the Cherry Mile. From high school to current and former college athletes, elite sprinters and distance runners believe it’s the place to be.
Most of Thursday’s races at Traverse City Central High School had All-Americans, All-Staters, honorable mentions and even a few NCAA track and field qualifiers. The 2022 event had some of the fastest races ever recorded.
“The running community in Michigan and in the Midwest is pretty tight. It’s a pretty good group of people,” Cherry Mile co-Director Bryan Burns said. “So no matter who shows up, it’s always great. They’re always here and eager.”
In the boys high school mile, All-State runner and Benzie Central Huskie Hunter Jones placed first with a 4:09:12. Jones also won the 2021 race. For the girls, Allen Park native Lisa Luecke clocked in at 5:03:83 to take home the Cherry Mile gold.
Before the mile, they both took a little break after their respective seasons ended. To sustain that level of excellence despite taking a break can be quite difficult, but not for Jones and Luecke.
“So I started running when I was in sixth grade, and it’s just something I fell in love with. I was running around when I was little, and I finally got into an organized sport,” said Luecke, who’s attending the University of Michigan in the fall.
Jones took two weeks off after competing in the outdoor nationals, but he definitely didn’t build up any rust during the layoff.
“That was a little bit shocking. To be honest, I didn’t expect him (Jones) to run that fast. I thought he’d be fast,” said Asa Kelly, who organizes the high school runners for the Cherry Mile. “It goes to show that fitness doesn’t go away in a couple of days.”
Kelly spoke highly of not only Jones but Luecke as well.
“She’s one of the best runners in the state of Michigan. Nearly broke 4:50 this season,” Kelly said.
The Cherry Mile has been going on since the late 1980s before getting discontinued and picked back up in 2005. Organizers said Thursday’s even was one of the best in recent memory.
“The atmosphere was great. I think a mixture of elite runners and runners from outside of our local community mixed with runners from our community. They’re just awesome,” said Burns. “That part of it was really fun to see.”
In the Elite races, two Michigan grads took home $500 and a free pair of shoes. Ana Harbor native Morsi Rayyan ran a 4:06 in the men’s race; and in the women’s, Gina McNamara ran a 5:05 to win her first Cherry Mile the first time she ran it. McNamara heard about the Cherry Mile from a friend who lives in the area.
For Rayyan, he’s run the race before in 2016 and 2018. He drove two hours after work to participate and said he would be driving back to Ana Harbor for work.
“Each race has something different to offer and that’s what makes it fun. The tightness of some of those high school races,” Burns said.
Although most of the winners weren’t from the area, the local talent was there. On the women’s side, Traverse City St. Francis’ Sophia Rhein finished third with a 5:11:13; and Buckley’s Aidan Harrand placed ninth, clocking in at 5:32:42.
For the men’s, Charlevoix’s Sam Peterson finished third with 4:18:74 after holding onto second place for most of the race. Traverse City West’s Jonah Hochstetler finished ninth with a 4:33:07.
