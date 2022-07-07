TRAVERSE CITY — Every year since 2005, the Cherry Mile has put on a spectacle with the best high school and college runners in the state.
It’s a day when the best in the state get a chance to compete against each other, including state champions the likes of Caleb Jarema (Pinckney) and Aidan Harrand (Buckley) as well as All-American Hunter Jones (Benzie Central) along with many more.
“Our high school races are just loaded,” Cherry Mile Co-Director Bryan Burns said. “We’re talking All-State runners, all divisions.”
The open mile race is open to the public for anyone who wants to run, but the elite mile is where the best of the best, including former college athletes, get to participate. Some include University of Michigan All-American grad Morsi Rayyan — who ran the race last year, two-time Big Ten Champion and Michigan grad Gina McNamara and many other college athletes.
In the late 1980s this electrifying event was discontinued, but two Traverse City Central High School cross country coaches — Burns and his assistant and fellow race director Eric Houghton helped revitalize it.
But these two couldn’t do it without Benzie track coach Asa Kelly, who overlooks the high school runners for the Cherry Mile. To have the Cherry Mile every year is special for not just the runners but the community.
“We love having the best kids from throughout the state — and a few out of state usually — all flock to Traverse City to put together a star-filled field,” Kelly said. “It’s a fun, mid-summer event for the kids and the community.”
In the past, the Cherry Mile took place before the big parade, but now it’s moved a few days before the National Cherry Festival celebration through downtown Traverse City. The runners once ran on the road with nearly four-minute one-mile record-holders; but for the past two years, it’s been at Traverse City Central High School.
While this event attracts the best in the state, it also comes with prize money. Burns notes they wouldn’t have been able to put on the Cherry Mile without their two big sponsors. The Traverse City Track Club provides the prize money along with Fleet Feet/Running Fit, which helps with the races and provides more prizes for the runners.
The prize money gets split up four ways. First place gets $500, second $300, third gets $200 and fourth gets $100, but it doesn’t stop there. Top locals — non-elite — and Masters champions get prizes too.
The first race kicks off at 6:30 p.m with the women’s open race followed by the men. The elite races begin at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.