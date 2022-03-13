STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — That wasn’t even close.
Benzie Central junior Hunter Jones won the Nike Indoor Nationals championship by well more than 30 seconds Friday, adding national champion to his ever-growing list of accolades.
Benzie sophomore Mylie Kelly earned All-American honors with her fifth-place finish in 18:18.34 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, N.Y.
The race’s format — 25 laps on a 200-meter indoor track — brought a new experience for both standout Huskies runners.
“It was definitely different than I was used to,” Kelly said. “But it was nice to have two people from Benzie on the podium.”
Jones won the boys 5,000-meter race in 14:20.71. The nearest competitor crossed the finish line over a half-minute later, Gavin Ehlers of New York in 14:55.27.
Jones was only 2.29 seconds off the Nike Indoor record set by Lukas Verzbicas of Illinois in 2009.
“He was just trying to chase time,” Kelly said of Jones’ race.
The girls race preceded the boys event, so Jones said he wasn’t able to watch Kelly’s All-American performance because the boys runners had to be present in the complex’s basement for registration, but was able to listen to audio commentary of her race.
Kelly said she may have gone out a little fast. She hovered around 40-41 seconds for the first 10 laps before slowing down for the last mile of the three-mile race.
She set a new personal best for the first two miles.
“It would have been great if I could have gone another mile,” Kelly said. “I definitely learned how aggressive I need to be in a 5K on a track instead of a cross country 5K.”
Still, her time was one of her five best at 5,000 meters.
She’s headed to the Nike Outdoor Nationals in June in Eugene, Oregon. But first up is high school track and field season, with practice starting Monday.
Kelly and her parents, Benzie cross country coaches Asa and Traci Kelly, drove to New York and plan to return Sunday to get back for track practice after taking Saturday to enjoy tourist destinations in New York City.
“We just made a trip out of it,” Mylie said. “I focused on the race, but then we get to enjoy the last day here.”
Jones is staying in New York a little longer, competing in the 1-mile New Balance Nationals championship Sunday at The Armory in Manhattan.
Five heats with 60 total runners are slated for that competition, with Traverse City Central’s Luke Venhuizen also in the field.
But on Friday, nobody came close to him.
“I thought it would have been a little closer than that,” Jones said. “I was pretty much by myself the whole time after 200 meters.”
He ran mile splits of 4:29, 4:32 and 4:28, with the 25 laps format giving him new competition.
“I tried to use the guys I was lapping as motivation,” Jones said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.