BENZONIA — Add another award to the trophy case in the Jones residence.
Benzie Central standout runner Hunter Jones has been named the 38th Gatorade Michigan Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. The accolade honors Jones’ exceptional work both on the course and in and out of the classroom for the 2022-23 season.
“It feels great,” Jones said. “This isn’t just about your athletic side. It shows your character and your academic abilities, so I really appreciate that praise.”
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Jones as Michigan’s best high school boys cross country student-athlete. Jones is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year award to be announced in February.
“It’s a different kind of award,” Jones said. “Usually, you get an award if you run fast and you’re state champ. This is different on that level. It’s new, and I like it.”
No cross country runner in Michigan was in Jones’ stratosphere this fall season. The Benzie Central senior claimed his fourth and final individual state title to complete his record-tying quest.
Jones entered the record books alongside Brimley’s Austin Plotkin and Central Lake’s Ryan Shay as the only cross country runners in state history to win four individual state championships. He also set the fastest finals time in Division 3 history with a 14:46.5, was the fastest runner of the day to earn the Mr. Cross Country, and set the second-best finals performance behind Dathan Ritzenhein’s 2000 mark of 14:10.4.
The Huskie won all 11 of his high school races this year and 51 of 54 during his career. He also paced the Huskies to a seventh-place finish as a team with his win at the state finals.
After what he’s accomplished, Jones will go down as one of the greatest runners — if not the greatest runner — in the history of Michigan high school athletics. Jones will continue his running career at the collegiate level as he will attend Wake Forest University this coming fall.
The 6-foot, 155-pound senior was also the nation’s only prep runner to race to regional championship victories this past season, earning invites to both national championship meets in the process. Jones placed 10th at each national meet to earn All-America status at both.
“Hunter Jones delivered a seminal moment in leading a swath of runners to smash the course record on Indiana’s revered LaVern Gibson circuit en route to winning the highly competitive Nike Cross Midwest Regional,” said PrepCalTrack editor Rich Gonzalez.
But it wasn’t just his athletic accomplishments that earned him recognition from Gatorade.
Jones has volunteered locally, assisting the elderly in a number of community service capacities. He is a member of the National Honor Society chapter, the Interact Club and the Science Olympiad at Benzie Central, and he has maintained an unweighted 3.87 GPA in the classroom.
Being a Gatorade Player of the Year also means paying it forward for the next generation.
Through Gatorade’s Play it Forward initiative, every Player of the Year receives a grant to give to one of Gatorade’s social impact partners, supporting Gatorade’s ambition to fuel the future of sport. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations.
“My parents are really proud of me, and they just want the best for me,” Jones said. “They’ve always really pushed me to accomplish good things and great things. They are just really happy for me and want me to keep it going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.