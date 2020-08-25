BENZONIA — The 11th annual Pete Moss Invitation certainly could go down as the most unique in the race’s history.
Numerous changes and safety protocols have been put in place for the first time. The race is spread over two days this year, making for a lot of firsts in the early-season cross country race that’s typically one of the biggest in the state.
It’ll almost certainly be one of this year’s top races, as most bigger invitationals were canceled as schools and coaches tried to sort out the logistics of a large event while simultaneously trying to incorporate stringent COVID-19 safety protocols.
“A very unique Pete Moss, that’s for sure,” Benzie Central cross country coach Asa Kelly said.
Normally held the fourth Saturday each year, this year’s race is divided up into eight sessions — three Friday and five Saturday — of seven schools each. And on the fifth Saturday this time, since the first one of the month fell on Aug. 1 this year.
The sessions go off in intervals of two hours and 15 minutes in order to allow time in between to clean bathrooms and teams to depart before the next ones arrive. Each session has separate boys and girls races.
Friday’s first session at 1 p.m. sees Petoskey, Big Rapids, Frankenmuth, St. Clair, Muskegon Mona Shores and Shepherd take off in the first wave. The second and third waves Friday include more local teams, with the second involving Grand Traverse Academy, Suttons Bay, Mesick, Manton, Central Lake, Lake City and Mason County Central. The third and final session has Glen Lake, Leland, Brethren, Frankfort, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Mason County Eastern and Hesperia.
“The trick was — and we’ve been doing a lot of meetings, as you can imagine — was grouping each sessions as much geographically as possible,” Kelly said. “It was a huge puzzle to put together. It wasn’t easy. It wasn’t easy at all.”
Kelly said each session was split up by several factors — geography, to keep teams in similar regions together; which teams can make it which day; and school size.
Michigan High School Athletic Association COVID-19 protocols allow for only 70 or fewer racers in a single event. So spacing seven 5-kilometer races of 70 runners two hours apart allows for one huge event like the Pete Moss typically allows.
Competitors must do their warm-up and cool-down at a nearby park instead of at the school. The last mile of Benzie’s course has been altered to not only meet the MHSAA’s new requirements that the narrowest area can be six feet, but also to end the race in the school’s parking lot so racers can head straight for their team’s bus after the race.
Kelly order extra port-a-johns so they can be distanced apart.
Spectators aren’t allowed, but the event can be viewed online at freetracklive.com, which has three cameras on the course and a drone above.
Racers have to wear a mask on the premises up to one minute before race time and have to put them back on immediately after completing the course.
“We were told by the MHSAA that we’re setting a template,” Kelly said. “There is no template for this. Nobody has done it yet. We know it’s not going to be normal this year. Embrace that and accept it.”
The starting line is flagged to create alleys for the first 200 meters in which each team in is its own chute. After 200 meters, the competitors can cut over, but Kelly said the field should be thinned out by then.
Awards take place Saturday, after all session are completed. Therefore, all the racers are competing against the other sessions as well as those running at the same time.
Some teams pulled out of the event because they previously made a weekend camp out of it, and many school guidelines don’t allow for overnight trips since the coronavirus outbreak. Northville, one of many highly-ranked teams slated to participate, withdrew after a runner tested positive for COVID-19 and the whole team had to quarantine for 14 days.
Kelly said he eventually had to stop taking entries because there was so much interest, but he also suspects not everyone who committed will make it.
“Even if 80 percent of the teams show up, we’ll take it,” Kelly said.
The field includes numerous ranked squads, including the state’s No. 1-ranked team, Petoskey, as well as TC Central, Benzie, TC St. Francis, Frankenmuth, Grand Rapids Christian, Birmingham Seaholm and East Grand Rapids.
Saturday’s race start at 8 a.m., with the first wave consisting of Benzie Central, TC Central, TC West, TC St. Francis, Forest Area, Ludington and Hart. Session two at 10:15 a.m. has Grand Rapids Christian, Seaholm, Jenison, Bloomfield Hills Marian, East Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern and Lowell. Session three draws McBain, Kingsley, Kalkaska, Manistee, Pine River, Belding and Lakeview, with the fourth wave boasting Buckley, Bear Lake, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Mancelona, Roscommon, Big Rapids Crossroads and Reed City and the day’s final session at 5:30 p.m. consisting of North Muskegon, Montebella, Pentwater, Morley-Stanwood, Grayling, Grant and Montague.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.