THOMPSONVILLE — Quincy Thayer’s perfect season continues.
Thayer, a Frankfort senior who skis for the Benzie Central co-op, hasn’t lost a race this season, capturing first place in both slalom and giant slalom at all four Lake Michigan Ski Conference events this season.
He’s a perfect 8-for-8 after two more victories Wednesday night at Crystal Mountain in the final regular-season LMSC event. He’ll go into the league championship Feb. 17 back at Crystal Mountain with a good lead for a conference championship, but the finals count double in those standings.
“It’s intimidating to say the least, because I have Kylar (Thomas) from Onekama right on my heels every race,” Thayer said, “which is awesome to have the pressure on and getting ready for regionals.”
Division 2 regionals, also hosted by Crystal Mountain, are Monday. The area Division 1 regional happens Wednesday, also at Crystal.
Thayer won in 36.39 seconds combined in two giant slalom runs, edging out Thomas by just under a second. Benzie teammates Seth Johnson and William O’Dwyer took third and fourth, with Kirk Beeman sixth and Ethan Novak ninth to give the Huskies a sizable 15-point lead on the Portagers after GS. Onekama’s Braydon Sorenson took fifth and Luke Smith and Jamie Riley were 10th and 12th.
Glen Lake’s Jaiden Thompson (seventh) and Dylan Weinrich (eighth) round out the top 10, with Colin Kasben 11th.
Thayer trailed after his first slalom run in last week’s LMSC event, but roared back to overtake Thomas and Johnson.
“His second slalom run was crazy fast,” Benzie coach Adam Putney said, with Thayer saying he “went for broke” and took a straighter line.
Thayer won the slalom in 48.71, a little over two seconds ahead of Thomas. Johnson placed third, with Sorenson and Smith in fourth and fifth for Onekama. Grayling’s Trevor Cvitcovitch and Trevor Kline-Johnson took sixth and seventh, and Beeman, Aiden O’Dwyer and William O’Dwyer claimed eighth through 10th.
“Usually me and Quincy are kind of going back and forth, just good competition,” Thomas said. “It’s been a great season for both of us.”
Thayer had COVID-19 this fall, but said he’s fully recovered after a scary experience during the cross country season.
“It was not an enjoyable experience at least,” Thayer said. “I came back and ended up running states right after that, and I could just feel my lungs were pretty destroyed. But after that, there was a lot more working out. I made it out to Utah to ski with my family. Getting everything back under control.”
Benzie won the team title with 35 points, to 54 for Onekama, then guest team Grayling (105) and Glen Lake (114).
“It was a little warm today, but everything set up right at the right time when we were slipping out the course,” Thayer said. “It was good all the way through our runs. One hundred percent of the field was talking about (how dark it was) today. It’s been super dark on the slalom course. Usually we ski slalom on the other side of the hill, but it was just super hard to see in that middle section of the course tonight.”
Conditions for Monday’s regional are expected to be much more chilly than the 36-degree day Wednesday evening. Monday’s high is predicted at 17, with a low of six degrees.
“It’s supposed to be super cold,” Thayer said. “The snow should be hard, and should rip pretty well.”
Onekama won the girls portion of the meet on the strength of one-two finishes in both disciplines by Finnish foreign exchange student Aada Tukianen and McBain junior Michayla Bell.
Bell joined the Onekama co-op as a freshman, along with a Swedish exchange student from McBain and was the lone Ramblers representative last year, making an hour trip each way five days a week to practice and compete with the Portagers co-op that also includes Manistee, Bear Lake, Brethren and host school Onekama.
This year, she convinced more Ramblers to share in the trips, which helped increase Onekama’s depth.
“Over the years we’ve got more kids more and more kids from McBain to join,” Bell said. “McBain doesn’t have a ski team and I skied for the Cadillac junior team growing up, but Cadillac doesn’t have a co-op team, so I knew I would have to find somebody (else).
“This year, things started really looking up, the more kids we got. I hope it will continue after I’m gone.”
Tukianen has won most of the LMSC meets, with Bell taking one to give Onekama a formidable one-two punch at the top of its lineup. Fellow McBain students Tana VanPolen, Brekken Cotter and Leah Thompson add solid depth, and Ryan Kirkby is also on the boys team, although he’s out with an injury.
“She’s got a little bit of an edge on me,” Bell said of Tukianen. “But she’s good competition and super fun to ski with.”
The Portagers won both disciplines to take the overall meet title, but just edged out Grayling in GS by two points. Overall, Onekama won with 49 points to 58 for the Vikings, 69 by Benzie and 111 for Glen Lake.
Tukianen won both races, with Bell second. Grayling’s Nelle Olson and Ellie Wagner took third and fourth in each, taking turns getting third.
Benzie’s Ella Gaylord placed sixth in each race.
Glen Lake’s Marhle Siddall took fifth in GS, with teammate Bridgette Duncan ninth. Benzie’s Savannah Peck placed eighth and Reeve Katt 10th. Alora Sundbeck claimed seventh for Onekama.
Sundbeck placed even higher in slalom, taking fifth, with Benzie’s Anna Wolfe seventh, Peck eighth and Katt 10th. Grayling’s Madelyn Williams earned ninth.
Thomas said the influx of McBain skiers has really helped Onekama be even more competitive and looking to qualify for states as a team this year. Benzie hopes to do the same.
“It’s Onekama, Manistee, Bear Lake, towns all over the place and McBain joined us a couple years ago,” Thomas said. “A lot of kids have shown up from up down there, so that’s cool to see a bunch of kids are coming out for that.
“Conference races have been going pretty good, skiing strong. I think it’s just been a good season overall, glad we can ski this year with everything going on. And just happy we can be out on the hill.”
Thomas said the mandated wearing of masks during competition hasn’t changed much for skiing.
“Usually we would wear a mask anyway,” Thomas said. “Everyone seems to wear a neck gaiter anyway. It’s a little bit different because can’t really pull it down at all, but it seems to be going good, even with the masks on.”