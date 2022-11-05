TRAVERSE CITY — Junior varsity players took on an important role in Traverse City St. Francis’ playoff preparations this week.
The Gladiators practiced Thursday with younger players’ responsibilities including dunking footballs in a cooler of cold water between plays, in anticipation of Friday’s game played in a downpour.
The No. 1-ranked Glads held onto the ball, for the most part, Friday in a soaked 34-18 Division 7 district championship win over a Benzie Central team that gave the Glads their toughest game since Jackson Lumen Christi — a span that includes three state-ranked foes.
“That was ours for the taking,” Benzie head coach Jason Katt said. “We thought we could win that game until the final seconds ticked off. That’s why we’re all so proud of them. We wanted a fistfight, and we punched until the end.”
TCSF’s 34-point total is the team’s lowest this season. Only state-ranked Detroit Country Day scored more than Benzie’s 18 against the Glads since the season’s first two games.
“I was expecting a tough game, but they really gave it to us,” said Glads running back Burke Flowers, who gained 72 total yards and scored a touchdown. “We showed a lot of mental toughness today when we went down 12-7 — and we grinded it out.”
Benzie Central (4-7) hasn’t beaten St. Francis (11-0) in 42 tries, but this was the closest game since a 19-9 contest in 2001. TCSF (11-0) won 49-12 earlier this season.
“We wanted to take the ball to open the game and run the ball, and we were successful in doing that and scoring,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. “And then Wyatt (Nausadis) kicks it into the end zone, they’re starting at the 20 and we’re thinking we have them right where we want them and they go 80 yards on that first snap. That’s a much different team than Week Three. The proof is in the pudding tonight. Tip of the cap to them for how they played tonight.”
St. Francis hosts the winner of the Saturday clash at noon between Ithaca and Ravenna.
Benzie used wide pitches that generated success early in the game, scoring touchdowns on the play on their first two possessions.
St. Francis started out with an eight-play, 51-yard drive culminating in an 11-yard Burke Flowers TD run.
Benzie responded with a Jaxon Childers 80-yard touchdown on a pitch right. Cael Katt recovered a St. Francis fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and Childers scored again on a pitch right from 7 yards out to lead 12-7. It was the first time St. Francis trailed in a game since Week Two against Jackson Lumen Christi.
“This should get our kids’ attention,” Sellers said. “It’s the playoffs; we’ll take a win however we can get it because you get to keep moving on. But the kids will refocus a little bit on what we need to work on as a team and what we need to work on as individual players.”
Size isn’t something Benzie’s team is blessed with, so the Huskies turned to speed, using pitch plays, reverses and screen passes to get their skill players on the perimeter.
“That’s something we’ve been working on for a bit,” Jason Katt said. “You don’t want to go inside with (Donahue) and (Hathaway) in there. They have big boys — and a lot of them.”
Childers — the only player to intercept a Nausadis pass this season, in their earlier meeting — ran 20 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Dan Wallington threw for 147 yards, much of that to Tyrone Brouillet, who hauled in 56 yards of catches and made nine tackles.
“You make a little crease and he’s gone,” Jason Katt said. “I know he’s a great basketball player, but he learned he’s also a heckuva football player. He’s going to be fun to watch next year.”
Defensive end John Hagelstein made 15 tackles to lead the defense as Benzie frequently ran outside. Harrison Shepherd added 11, Hathaway 10, Brian Rialson nine, Drew Hardy eight, and Donahue seven. Eli Biggar had three tackles and a sack. Hathaway ran 10 times for 76 yards, Donahue eight carries for 41, Flowers 11 for 56 and Nausadis nine for 100 as the Glads only threw seven times.
Nausadis ran one in from 35 yards out on a two-play drive aided by a personal foul on Benzie after a long Hathaway run to take a 14-12 lead after Ty Martinchek’s extra point.
Donahue scored from 1 yard out after Hardy recovered a high punt snap, and Hardy took one in himself on a 70-yard scoop-and-score from outside midfield for a 28-12 Gladiators halftime lead.
“They were running that jet sweep outside a lot of the time and we started to figure it out,” Hardy said. “Then I saw the ball on the ground and coach (Steve) Curtis has been all over us all year about low center of gravity and scoop and score and I finally got one.”
Cael Katt added a 3-yard TD on a reverse with 2:25 left in the third quarter to pull within 10 points. Katt ended with 61 rushing yards on eight carries, a catch for 28 more and 10 tackles.
St. Francis’ defense recorded back-to-back sacks by Warren Asher and then a combo of Donahue and Tommy Richardson to force a punt midway through the fourth quarter, and Hathaway hit paydirt five plays later on a 13-yard touchdown run. The Glads weren’t able to get the extra point off, giving the Huskies hope, trailing by two scores with 3:08 remaining.
TC St. Francis’ defense forced turnovers on downs twice in the last three minutes.
