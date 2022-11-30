KENOSHA, Wisconsin — Hunter Jones put his thumbs and forefingers in the form of a W and raised it just above his head as he crossed the finish line at the Champs Sports Cross Country Championships Midwest Regional — much like the four fingers he displayed high in the air when he won his fourth state championship weeks before.
Jones, the Benzie Central product and top-ranked ranked high school boys cross country runner in the nation, won the national qualifier for the first time in his high school career after finishing second in the race last season. His victory checks off one step on his march to a national title as he qualified to compete in the Eastbay Cross Country Championships National Finals on Saturday, Dec. 10, in California.
“I feel like all of the training I’ve put in this year and how much I’ve improved has really allowed me to do that,” Jones said. “Putting up four fingers or putting up the W, that just shows the confidence I’m feeling. But what also shows confidence is being able to shut it down during a race and jog it in. Not everybody can do that.”
The senior Huskie took the title in the boys 5,000-meter championship race with a 14:52.2 on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin Parkside on a 45-degree day with slight winds and sunny skies in Kenosha. Kole Mathison, a senior from Carmel, Indiana, finished second in 15:02.3, and Noah Breker, a senior from Plymouth, Minnesota, finished third in 15:04.8. Jones and Mathison both competed at the national championships last year at Balboa Park’s Morley Field in San Diego, with Jones taking fifth and Mathison eighth.
Jones feels that the time is his to win a national title.
“The culmination of everything that I’ve done the past four years has really allowed me to excel,” Jones said. “I’m ready and I’m gearing up for it. It should be very exciting.”
Benzie cross country head coach Asa Kelly feels the same way. Kelly said Jones is simply a “whole different animal” when it comes to training and preparing. That is because Jones has his eyes squarely set on one of his biggest goals, and that’s becoming a national champion.
“His confidence is just at an all-time high. It’s through the roof,” Kelly said after Jones’ win at the NXR regional. “He truly, truly believes — with every ounce in his soul — that he’s ready to win a national title.”
Jones has won all 14 races he’s entered during his senior season, including setting a personal record at the NXR Midwest Regional Championships on Nov. 13 with a 14:21.8 — shattering the previous course record by more than 26 seconds. He also won all three Northwest Conference jamborees, the Division 3 regional and the aforementioned state championship in which he was the fastest runner across all four divisions while setting the fastest-ever D3 finals time and the second-fastest overall finals time.
But unlike his record-setting day at the MHSAA state finals, Jones isn’t feeling any nerves as the national race approaches.
“I’m not that nervous,” Jones said. “I was nervous for state finals for some reason, but I just feel confident and I’m telling myself that I’m going to go out there and do the best I can do on that day. There’s nothing else I can do to change that, so there’s no need to be worried or nervous.”
Jones said he needs to go to San Diego and just “get the job done.”
“Winning would mean a lot to me and my family,” he said. “There’s been a lot of sacrifice as I’ve gone and raced all over the nation. It would mean that all of it was worth it for my family, all of the hard work and long days of training and doing homework until late at night and then getting up early and doing it all over again the next day.”
If nothing else, Jones believes he’s done the work to deserve a national title. Now, he’s going to go out one more time and earn it.
“I’m ready,” Jones said. “I’m ready to go do that.”
