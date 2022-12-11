SAN DIEGO, California — An early lead was not enough to pull Hunter Jones across the finish line first at the Champs Sports National Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
The Benzie Central senior and top-ranked high school boys runner in the country built a 25-meter cushion within the first 500 meters of the race at San Diego’s Balboa Park and held the lead through the first mile before eventual champion Kole Mathison overtook Jones around the 3:30 mark.
Jones took 10th overall out of the 40 runners that make up the elite of the elite in high school cross country in the United States. He finished in 15:21.1. Mathison, who was the only other returning runner from last year’s national race along with Jones, won the title with a time of 14:56.6.
“I did everything that I could to put myself in the race,” Jones said. “I took the lead and ran it as hard as I could the entire way. I can’t ask any more of myself.”
Jones admitted he was disappointed that he didn’t run faster, but the record-setting runner said he was happy with how he performed.
“I put myself out there this time,” he said. “I didn’t leave it up to something else. I gave it all I had.”
Noah Breker was second at 15:07.5 followed by Samuel Hansen at 15:07.7, Simeon Birnbaum at 15:11.3 and Connor Ackley at 15:11.8 to round out the top five. The runners from the Midwest regional, which Jones won, showed up big time in the race as they claimed six of the top-10 spots.
Jones, Mathison and Breker are more than familiar with each other as the trio finished first, second and third, respectively, at the Midwest regional in Kenosha, Wisconsin, two weeks ago. Jones won the boys 5,000-meter championship race with a 14:52.2 while Mathison ran 15:02.3 and Breker, a senior from Plymouth, Minnesota, finished third in 15:04.8.
“It feels nice to know that I’m at this level, and I’m excited for how my coaches can develop me at college,” said Jones, who recently signed his letter of intent to attend and compete at Wake Forest University.
Jones surged off the starting line and quickly put himself out in front with Mathison trailing behind. Jones said he felt at that time that he could win the national championship.
“I’ve prepared for this and I’m confident that I’m going to run my best race,” Jones said when asked what he was thinking as he took the lead. “I wasn’t going to go out and start in third or fourth place and then try to make a move. That’s me cheating myself and not giving myself the opportunity to run my fastest time.”
As the runners neared the first mile marker, Mathison briefly took over first before Jones sprinted to the lead again.
But it was the first climb that knocked Jones out and put Mathison ahead for good as the senior from Carmel, Indiana, opened up a 30-meter lead on Jones.
“I was kind of hurting after the hill,” Jones said. “I just tried to keep in contact, but it was hard. It was definitely hard. I tried my best to stay as close as I could, but it was really tough. I just tried to hang in there the rest of the race and put in little surges to make up places.”
The 10th-place finish is the second straight for Jones on the national stage after he also placed 10th at the NXN Nike Cross Country Nationals with a 14:57.6 on Dec. 3.
“I’m happy that I put myself out there and did a lot better than I did last year,” said Jones, who finished 33rd in the national race in 2021. “I knew I had to push through it as hard as I could and finish as high as I could — and that’s what I did.”
Jones won 14 of the 16 he entered during his senior season, including setting a personal record at the NXR Midwest Regional Championships on Nov. 13 with a 14:21.8 — shattering the previous course record by more than 26 seconds. He also won all three Northwest Conference jamborees, the Division 3 regional and the state championship in which he was the fastest runner across all four divisions while setting the fastest-ever D3 finals time and the second-fastest overall finals time.
“I just want to thank everybody in the area for all of their support over the last four years,” Jones said. “I hope to represent them well in college and professionally.”
