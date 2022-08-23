BENZONIA — After winning his two state track and field titles and his fifth Traverse City Record-Eagle Runner of the Year award, Hunter Jones was asked what he has left to accomplish in his senior year at Benzie Central.
The phenom didn’t hesitate when responding. Jones has his eyes on etching his name several times at the top of the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s record books for both track and field and cross country.
He certainly has that opportunity this fall when he can become the third high school cross country runner — either boys or girls — to win four individual state championships.
That feat has only been accomplished by two runners: Brimley’s Austin Plotkin from 2016-19 in Division 3 and Central Lake’s own Ryan Shay. The late great distance runner from northern Michigan took home state championships in Class D from 1993-96.
Jones is the only active three-time champ, one of 15 to accomplish the three-feat along with Jake Flynn of Benzie Central (1997-99) and Mark Smith of Cadillac (1978-80)
But now Jones is looking for the four-pack, and the likelihood that he will join Plotkin and Shay is mighty high.
Jones also sits in the top three in Division 3 for the fastest time, setting his personal-best mark in 2021 with a 15:08.39. He has quite the gap to make up if he is going to take the top spot, which is held by Ovid Elsie’s Maverick Darling who ran a 14:52.8 in 2007.
“I’m just trying to get faster times, lower my records and hopefully break some of those top state records,” Jones said during an interview for his 2022 Track and Field Runner of the Year honor. “That’s the ultimate goal, to break those all-time records.”
Through his junior year, Jones earned the Runner of the Year distinction in 2019, 2020 and 2021 for cross country and then in 2021 for track and field. The likelihood that Jones would have been named Runner of the Year for the 2020 track and field season seems fairly high given his track record — no pun intended — but that spring sports season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This shows that all the work I do pays off,” Jones said. “I like for people to see that. When I go out and run every day, people don’t see that. They don’t see the work I’m putting in, so the recognition is always great. Does it get old? I definitely don’t think so. I appreciate the support.”
Jones is already committed to Wake Forest University, where he’ll run for the Demon Deacons this coming fall.
“I just had a good connection with the coach,” Jones said. “He was straight up with me about what I’d be doing in college. I really trusted him and his process. They’re rising as a program, and I’m excited to be on that rise. He told me we’re going to be contending for that national championship in a couple of years.”
A national championship would be just one more accomplishment to add to the laundry list of achievements that Jones has been piling up since he began running in second grade.
Jones credits his father for pushing him to be the best in whatever he does. Jones is, without a doubt, the best.
“Whether it be sports or my schoolwork, he instilled that want to be great,” Jones said of his father. “The love for the sport came after, probably more recently in that last two or three years when I really got into the sport.”
But did Jones expect to be this great? This elite?
“I really didn’t,” he said. “My dad was telling me in like sixth grade that I was going to be really good and could go to any school I wanted and that I’d run these fast times and be ranked among the best in state history. I was unconvinced. I thought there was no way I’d ever be close to that, but he was right.”
Jones is a firm believer that everyone has their own path. His path is running, and it has taken him great places and likely will continue to take him to even greater heights.
“God gave me this gift to be a good runner,” he said. “I’m just trying to take that gift and do as much as I can with it. I’m no different than anyone else. I work for what I have.”
