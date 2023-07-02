BENZONIA — Elite. Top of the line. World class. Unparalleled. Champion.
What else can be said about Hunter Jones? Seriously.
The Benzie Central senior has been the best high school runner in northern Michigan since he was a freshman. Maybe even before.
He soon became the best in the state and one of the best in the entire United States of America over the last four years.
Jones' talents and accomplishments have obviously not gone unrecognized as he goes a perfect 7 for 7 when it comes to Record-Eagle Runner of the Year awards. Jones likely would have gone 8 for 8 had the 2020 track and field season not been wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Yeah, a little bit," Jones said when asked if he was disappointed that he did not have the opportunity to get an unbeatable eight Runner of the Year awards. "But what are you going to do, right?"
Nevertheless, the Huskie leaves a legacy at Benzie Central that includes four Cross Country Runner of the Year awards from the Record-Eagle and now three Track & Field Runner of the Year awards after earning the distinction for the 2023 season. Jones is also a four-time cross country state champion and a 10-time track state champion while earning All-American honors and being recognized as the Gatorade Player of the Year in his illustrious prep career.
Jones also helped lead the Benzie Central boys track and field team to its first-ever overall state championship this season, finally breaking through after a runner-up finish in 2021 that put the trophy tantalizingly close to being held high over his head.
Jones just had to wait two years for that moment.
"I really just focused on running for the team," Jones said. "I wanted the team to be recognized, and I wanted to do the best work I could for the team to make that happen. That was my main goal because I knew all season that we had a shot to win the state finals."
A team championship was no doubt a major goal for Jones. The Benzie senior has plenty of individual state championships, but the team title had eluded him. Benzie ended up winning its title with 51 points, besting second-place finisher Pewamo-Westphalia's 44 and third-place Hart's 38.
"I wanted it all four years, but this was finally the season we did it," he said. "The culmination of that and winning a state title, I was pretty emotional."
Jones added to his championship collection with wins in the 800-meter run at 1:57.6, the 1600m at 4:17.48, and the 3200m at 9:10.9 — more than 26 seconds better than the runner-up.
Jones also helped the Huskies to a second-place finish and an All-State effort in the 4x800m relay. He and sophomore sensation Pol Molins along with Lucan Louwsma and Dorian Olson ran an 8:06.23, which was less than two seconds off champion Hart's time of 8:04.54. Hart was ahead by nine seconds when Jones got the baton, and the senior nearly pulled off the incredible comeback win.
Outside of his spectacular state finals performances, Jones also won Northwest Conference and regional championships in the 800m, 1600m and 3200m. He won a conference crown in the 400m and took the Ryan Shay Memorial Mile title at the Record-Eagle John Lober Honor Roll Meet for a record third time this season.
Across all events in 2023, including relays, Jones posted a cool two dozen wins to add 24 gold medals to his evergrowing collection of championship hardware. He even tried his hand at the shot put and discus at the May 3 Northwest Conference meet where he finished 10th and 11th, respectively.
After his high school season had concluded, Jones competed in the Brooks PR Invitational where he finished sixth in the 3000 meters, the 3200 meters and the 2-mile followed by two eighth-place finishes at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in the 1500 meters and the 1-mile.
"It was just another year of trying to run really fast," Jones said. "I've probably got 10 more years of running ahead, I hope."
These last four years, however, Jones has produced arguably the greatest high school running career this state has ever seen. Jones puts himself in the upper echelon with some of the previous greats in Dathan Ritzenhein, Hobbs Kessler and Grant Fisher
"I would put Hobbs and Grant in front of me, but I think I'm a solid No. 3," Jones said.
Jones knows — at the very least — that he is in the conversation for the best of all time.
"People could argue that I am the best given the dominance I've had over the full four years," he said. "The other guys really came on later in their high school careers. They were faster, but they didn't have the longevity and complete dominance over the sport that I did. ... I'd like to say that I've been the most dominant. I mean, four state titles in cross country. Nobody in the Lower Peninsula has done that. It's crazy to think I've done that."
No doubt that for years to come, when people start arguing in a diner or a bar about the greatest Michigan runners, the name "Hunter Jones" is guaranteed to be spoken.
Jones, however, said he has mixed feelings about all of the attention he gets.
"It's a little weird that it's a consideration that I'm at that level, but I just like to be considered a regular guy," Jones said. "For people to be talking about me, I appreciate the praise and everything, but I just want to be another guy on the team. I don't like all of the attention and the glory. I just like to run fast."
Jones certainly runs fast, and soon he'll be running fast for Wake Forest University when he heads to North Carolina at the end of the summer to begin his collegiate career. The soon-to-be Demon Deacon already started the training regimen that he received from his college coaches in preparation for the coming cross country season this fall.
"That was my first run as a college athlete," he said. "This freshman year, I just want to work on what the coaches give me and just getting better. I'd like to get (All-Atlantic Coastal Conference) my first year and then go from there. All-Region. All-American. I don't think I'll get All-American this season, but I definitely think I'll be getting multiple of those honors in the coming years."
Although it is four years away, Jones is thinking about his post-college career as well.
"I just want to be able to run professionally for a team," he said. "I'd like to sign with Nike, but we'll see what happens. I might not be good enough. Who knows?"
One thing for sure is that Jones' future is undeniably bright, and he knows he did not make it where he is today on his own.
"I want to thank my coach (Asa Kelly) for really taking the time out of his day to make sure I get the training I need. I want to thank the community for supporting me through these four years — and even before that," Jones said. "It's been a pleasure running here in front of our home crowds. It's an incredibly humbling experience."
2023 RECORD-EAGLE DREAM TEAM
Hunter Jones — Benzie Central, Sr. (Runner of the Year)
The Benzie Central senior cemented himself as one of the greatest high school runners — if not the greatest high school runner — in Michigan history with a season that saw him win three individual state championships, three regional championships and four Northwest Conference championships across the 400-, 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races. He also helped lead the Huskies' boys track and field program to its first-ever state championship in Benzie Central history to cap his career with a final-season effort that included 24 wins across individual and relay events. Jones now moves on to Wake Forest University where he will run cross country and track for the Demon Deacons.
DIVISION 1
Jonah Hochstetler — Traverse City West, Sr.
The senior Titan picked up regional and conference titles in the 800 meters, and he followed that up with a personal-best performance at the state finals for third place.
Joe Muha — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Muha put together a great senior campaign that included a conference title in the 1600 meters and a runner-up effort at the regional. He finished fifth at the state finals with a PR time of 4:18.45.
Wally Tupper — Traverse City West, Jr.
Tupper was a top-of-the-line hurdler for the Titans as a junior, winning conference and regional titles in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle races. He was also a two-time All-State hurdler, finishing sixth in the 110m and eighth in the 300m.
Ryan Stawski — Traverse City Central, Sr.
The regional champion pole vaulter picked a good time to set his personal record, doing so at the state finals with a vault of 14 feet to finish seventh and earn All-State honors.
DIVISION 2
Sam Mitas — Petoskey, So.
The sophomore sprinter for the Northmen collected a conference title in the 100 meters, finished second in the regional and then set a PR at the state finals to finish 23rd.
Shane Izzard — Petoskey, Jr.
Izzard was spectacular for Petoskey, consistently improving in the 800 meters before running a personal best at the state finals to finish eighth and earn All-State honors. He also helped the 4x800 relay team finish eighth at state.
Gage Looker — Gaylord, Sr.
The senior shot putter put together a great final season, racking up six wins that included a conference championship. He finished runner-up at the regional and the Northern Michigan Meet of Champions and then took 10th at the state finals.
Korbin Sulitis — Petoskey, So.
Sulitis made a huge improvement at the state finals where he set a personal record in the discus with a toss of 154-11 to finish seventh and earn All-State honors.
Chase Bott — Kingsley, So.
Bott was a great thrower for the Stags, excelling in the discus with eight wins that included a conference title and a gold at the John Lober Honor Roll Meet. He finished 11th at the state finals and set his PR at the regional with a throw of 157-6.
DIVISION 3
Cam Sellers — Traverse City St. Francis, So.
The four-time conference and regional champion sprinter compiled a stellar sophomore season for the Gladiators, finishing 22nd in the 100 meters and 15th in the 200 meters at the state finals.
Dayne Blair — Lake City, Sr.
Blair was nothing short of spectacular for the Trojans, winning 19 races between the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Blair won conference and regional titles in both races and finished fourth in the 100 to earn All-State honors.
Pol Molins — Benzie Central, So.
The sophomore might be the next great runner for the Huskies now that Hunter Jones has graduated. Molins was a three-time All-Stater, taking eighth in the 800, second in the 1600 and fifth in the 3200.
Nolan Moffit — Manton, Sr.
Moffit capped his high school career with three conference championships in the 400 and 800 meters and the 4x400 relay. He took 10th in the 800 and 18th in the high jump at the state finals.
Gavin Guggemos — Kalkaska, Jr.
The junior Blazer had a great season as a distance runner, taking 13th in the 1600 meters and 17th in the 3200 meters at the state finals while helping the 4x800 relay team to an All-State finish.
Max Ward — Elk Rapids, So.
The sophomore won conference and regional titles in the 110-meter hurdles and a conference crown in the 300m hurdles. He finished 11th in both races at the state finals.
Noah Murphy — Benzie Central, Sr.
Murphy was part of a stellar hurdling duo for the Huskies, winning a regional in the 110-meter hurdles. He set a personal best at the state finals with a run of 16 seconds flat to take 20th.
Tyrone Brouillet — Benzie Central, Jr.
Brouillet was the second half of the Huskies' hurdling tandem, taking second in the 110 meters at the regional and 25th at states. He won a regional title in the 300m and was 21st at the state finals.
Rowland Ball — Lake City, Sr.
The senior Trojan was a top-shelf hurler for Lake City, racking up eight wins in the shot put, including a conference championship, and finishing 10th at the state finals.
Ryan McGuire — Elk Rapids, Sr.
McGuire was fantastic for the Elks in his final year, dominating in the discus with regional and conference championships to go with a 13th-place effort at the state finals. He also won a conference title in the high jump.
Ben Rodenbaugh — McBain, So.
The All-State high jumper was a do-it-all machine for the Ramblers, competing in the sprint and relay races while tallying eight wins in the high jump, including a conference title, and finishing fourth at the state finals.
Damien McEntaffer — Manistee, So.
The sophomore pole vaulter picked up 10 top-3 finishes, including a regional championship. He set a personal record at the state finals with a vault of 13-6 to finish fifth and earn All-State honors.
Mitchel Harrington — Grayling, Jr.
The state champion long jumper nearly had a perfect season, winning his event at 11 of 12 meets that included the conference championships, the regional, the Northern Michigan Meet of Champions and, of course, the state finals.
Andrew Phillips — Manton, Jr.
Phillips was a jack of all trades for the Rangers, but he excelled in the long jump and won the event seven times and was a regional runner-up and 10th at the state finals.
DIVISION 4
Nick Simon — Buckley, Sr.
The two-time state champion relay racer and four-time All-State sprinter helped the Bears win the 4x200 and 4x400 state titles. Simon also won regional crowns in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and then finished third in both events at the state finals.
Colton Eckler — Mesick, Sr.
Eckler was an incredible sprinter for the Bulldogs, grabbing two regional runner-ups in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He also earned All-State in both events, taking sixth in the 100 and seventh in the 200.
Jack Clancy — Harbor Springs, Sr.
The regional and conference champion in the 400 meters set a personal record at the state finals and took fifth to earn All-State honors.
Blake Fox — Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.
The state runner-up in the 800 meters won regional titles in the 800- and 1600-meter runs while taking a conference title in the 400 meters.
Cal Benjamin — Harbor Springs, Sr.
The two-time All-State runner finished seventh in the 1600 meters with a personal-best time of 4:30.71 and helped the 4x800 relay team to an eighth-place finish.
Malaki Gascho — Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.
The junior Cardinal won a regional championship in the 3200 meters and then earned All-State honors with a fourth-place finish at the state finals.
Logan Shooks — East Jordan, So.
Shooks was a top-of-the-line hurdler as a sophomore, winning a regional title in the 110-meter hurdles before setting a PR and taking eighth place at the state finals.
Mitchell Hall— Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.
Hall capped off his senior season with a regional championship in the 300-meter hurdles before setting a PR at the state finals and taking seventh to earn All-State honors.
Isaac Bowden — McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Sr.
The state champion pole vaulter also won regional and conference titles in the event. He was a do-it-all athlete for the Comets, helping the 4x400 relay team to an All-State finish while also taking 11th in the 300-meter hurdles at states.
Jake Romzek — Buckley, Sr.
Romzek helped the Bears to state championships in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays while also taking regional and conference titles. He was also a solid sprinter in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Jeremiah Pasbjerg — Buckley, Jr.
Pasbjerg helped the Bears to state championships in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays while also taking regional and conference titles. He also earned All-State honors in the 4x800.
Jackson Kulawiak — Buckley, Sr.
Kulawiaki helped the Bears to state championships in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays while also taking regional and conference titles. He also earned All-State honors in the 4x800 and won a regional in the 800-meter run.
Adam Domres — Onekama, Sr.
The senior hurler for the Portagers won conference and regional championships in the shot put and then set a personal record at the state finals to finish second with a toss of 49 feet, 1.5 inches.
Warren Aylsworth III — Glen Lake, So.
The sophomore Laker only had two wins in the shot put on the season, but he set a personal best at the state finals with a throw of 47 feet, 11 inches to take third place and earn All-State honors.
Fletcher Anderson — Frankfort, Jr.
The All-State shot putter for the Panthers finished second at the regional with a personal-best throw of 45 feet, 5.75 inches before taking sixth at the state finals for All-State honors.
Jayden Hanson — Bellaire, So.
The do-it-all sophomore competed in sprint and relay races but made his name in the shot put and discus, winning conference championships in both and a regional title in the discus. He also finished fifth in the discus at the state finals.
Nathan Eisenga — McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Sr.
The senior Comet was a big-time contributor in the sprint and relay races while also being a top-of-the-line high jumper, finishing fourth at the state finals with a leap of 6-1 to earn All-State honors.
SECOND TEAM
Willem DeGood — Traverse City West, Jr.
RJ McCuien — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Kyle Roeters — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Asher Paul — Traverse City Central, So.
Chase Weston — Traverse City West, Jr.
Ben Habers — Traverse City West, Jr.
Jett Reimers — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Kyler Brunan — Traverse City West, Jr.
Brier Meredith — Traverse City West, Sr.
Teegan Baker — Cadillac, Sr.
Ben Shuman — Petoskey, Sr.
Michael Squires — Petoskey, Sr.
Brady Odenbach — Petoskey, Jr.
Dylan Odenbach — Petoskey, Jr.
Braxton Zenner — Kingsley, Jr.
Burke Flowers — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Elijah Westcott — Mancelona, Jr.
Ethan Kucharek — Grayling, Jr.
Enzo Ramalho — Lake City, Sr.
Josh Slocum — Traverse City St. Francis, So.
Peyton Scott — Charlevoix, Jr.
Lucan Louwsma — Benzie Central, Jr.
Dorian Olson — Benzie Central, Sr.
Judge Morgan — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Connor Donahue — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Tucker Krumm — Traverse City St. Francis, Jr.
Josh Kerr — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Adam Williams — Kalkaska, Jr.
Camden Moore — Kalkaska, Jr.
Lucian Caspari — Kalkaska, So.
Carter Helsel — Manton, So.
Ryan Kincaid — Benzie Central, Jr.
Carroll Robotham — Frankfort, So.
Jacob Wartenberg — Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.
Colebrook Sutherland — Glen Lake, So.
Skylar Werden — Frankfort, Sr.
Jeremiah Witt — Johannesburg-Lewiston, So.
Agustin Creamer — Leland, Jr.
Lucas Stapley — Brethren, Sr.
Jacob Drayer — Harbor Springs, Sr.
Trevor Clarke — Harbor Springs, Jr.
Logan Kihnke — Harbor Springs, Jr.
Tyler Apple — Buckley, Jr.
Wesley Pennington — East Jordan, Jr.
Sam Schoonmaker — Inland Lakes, Jr.
Rylan Matelski — Gaylord St. Mary, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Alex Bocardo, Traverse City West; Aiden Orth, Traverse City West; Caleb Keller, Traverse City Central; Zack Truszkowski, Traverse City Central; Aaryn Stallworth, Traverse City West; Parker Kirschner, Traverse City West; Graham Hetherington, Traverse City West; Jace Rowell, Traverse City Central; Aaron Sysko, Petoskey; Seth Marek, Petoskey; Logan Beer, Petoskey; Charlie Smith, Petoskey; Connor Vermeulen, Cadillac; Logan Tuck, Cadillac; Reed King, Cadillac; Zahar Rush, Petoskey; JJ Mahan, Cadillac; Tommy Farley, Petoskey; Connor Johnson, Kingsley; Connor Anderson, Cadillac; Ryan Sanders, Cadillac; Brody Shaw, Petoskey; Eddie Walter, Traverse City St. Francis; Lewis Walter, Traverse City St. Francis; Tristan Demlow, Grayling; Kale Black, Grayling; Fox Marculewicz, Grayling; Lars Huffman, Inland Lakes; Nick Sturgeon, Manistee Catholic Central; Daniel Ziebarth, East Jordan; Max Beal, East Jordan; Braylan Grybauskas, East Jordan; Josh Long, Buckley, Kyle Deshasier, Buckley, Garret Ensor, Buckley; Matthew Bentley, Buckley; Collin DeKam, McBain NMC; Tucker Tossey, McBain NMC; Levi Keely, Harbor Springs; Jack Wilson, Inland Lakes; Phillip Putney, Onekama; Lee Pizana, Manistee Catholic Central.
