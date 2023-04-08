BENZONIA — The character. The dedication. The hard work. The passion. The drive. And, of course, the skill.
All of that along with a penchant for embracing the big moment and coming up clutch is what makes Dominic Lopez the 2023 Record-Eagle Male Bowler of the Year.
The glowing words said about the Benzie Central senior from those who know him well coupled with his commitment to his craft, on and off the lanes, cemented this honor.
“I’ll be doing this the rest of my life. Just loving and enjoying bowling,” Lopez said.
When Lopez and his twin brother, Alberto, were eighth-graders, they came to Benzie head coach Chip Fryer and let him know they would be integral parts of the Huskies in the four years to come.
They both made good on that promise.
Lopez started bowling seriously that year, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Corbin. The two-hander on the lanes also played soccer and baseball because of his older sibling.
“That definitely brought us closer together. He was my biggest supporter,” Lopez said of Corbin. “And I know I wouldn’t be where I am now without Alberto by my side and along with me, too.”
Fryer could see the potential Lopez possessed come to fruition last season when Dominic served as the Huskies’ anchor bowler in the regional tournament and fired three necessary strikes in the 10th frame that carried Benzie to its first-ever state finals appearance.
“If I didn’t do that, we would’ve placed fourth and missed states — and I just did what I needed to do to push us there,” Lopez said. “Just knowing that in that moment that your team needs you to make good shots, you focus up and look at the pins, find your mark and just go.”
The 2022-23 season was one of many milestones for Lopez as he led Benzie to back-to-back Baker tournament championships as well as back-to-back conference championships in Division 3-4 of the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference.
The biggest accomplishment was the Division 4 regional championship the Huskies won to qualify for the state finals as a team where Lopez averaged 205.
“It’s a lot of fun when you’re out there, especially in those Baker games when you’re doing it for your team,” Lopez said. “If you have a good game going, everyone is excited and hyped up and making good shots. That always feels good.”
Lopez became the first bowler from Benzie Central to win the GNHSBC singles tournament, in which he averaged 204 for the day. Across all divisions in the GNHSBC, Lopez finished third and was named to the Dream Team.
He finished the conference season with a 173 average, which was eight pins higher than last year. His high game for the year was 233 with a high series of 430 as he finished with a 12-4 record in matchplay.
He later averaged 182 in singles action at the regionals to give him a top-10 finish and send him to the D4 state finals.
Lopez advanced to the championship matchplay bracket of the top 16, and although he lost in the first round, he finished with the fourth most pins on the day with a 195 average.
DREAM TEAM
Dominic Lopez — Benzie Central, Sr. (Bowler of the Year)
Lopez was a breakout star in his final season on the lanes for Benzie Central. The senior Huskie helped lead his team to a Division 4 regional championship while qualifying for the state finals as an individual with a 1,093. Lopez made it to championship match play at the state finals and finished the tournament with the fourth-most pins at 1,173.
Carter Banton — Traverse City Central, So.
The Michigan High School Interscholastic Bowling Coaches Association First-Team All-State selection for Division 1 was a standout in his sophomore campaign with the Trojans, qualifying third for the state finals with a 1,265. Banton made it all the way to the state championship semifinals with a series of 408, 412 and 368.
Keagan Klingelsmith — Traverse City West, Sr.
The senior Titan was the model of consistency in the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference, racking up the most conference points with 2,926. He finished with a 186 average over 16 games, picking up 13 wins along the way.
Luke Rasmussen — Traverse City Christian, Jr.
The Second-Team All-State selection from the MHSIBCA was part of the Sabres team that took third at the Division 4 regional, in which Rasmussen finished fourth overall as an individual with a 1,112. Rasmussen placed 26th at the state finals.
Brian Wilkinson — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Part of the state-qualifying Trojans that finished second at the Division 1 regional tournament, Wilkinson’s veteran presence as a senior was buoyed by a 1,175 effort in the regionals and then finished 43rd at the state finals.
Alberto Lopez — Benzie Central, Sr.
The twin brother of the Record-Eagle’s Player of the Year, Lopez was also a key part of the Huskies’ Division 4 regional championship victory. He fired a 1,096 to qualify for the individual state finals where he finished 43rd overall.
Blake Root — Boyne City, Sr.
The senior Rambler had a stellar season for the Ramblers; and although Boyne City couldn’t qualify for states as a team, Root finished seventh individually in Division 3 with a 1,124 to make the big show. He finished 52nd at the state finals.
Makai Wyatt — Elk Rapids, Fr.
Wyatt had a strong showing in his first year for the Elks and showed early poise when he qualified for the state finals as a freshman in Division 3 with a 1,098. He placed 54th at the state finals.
Connor Putman — Cadillac, Sr.
The senior Vikings had a top-five finish at the GNHSBC singles tournament and ended the conference season in second place with 2,857 points and a 181 average in 16 games with 11 wins.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Nick Schumaker, Bellaire; Tristan Lhamon, Traverse City Christian; Tanner Crick, Glen Lake; Josh Millward, Traverse City Christian; Ronan Clapp, Bellaire; Matthew Lopardo-Lovett, Bellaire; Reilly Kinnee, Glen Lake; Milan Astle, Bellaire; Tucker Brown, Glen Lake; Jeremiah Wilkinson, Benzie Central; Tyler Brooks, Benzie Central; Jacob Furtah, Traverse City Christian; Brecken McNutt, Cadillac; James Hendrick, Petoskey; Calvin White, Gaylord; Dannie Arnold, Traverse City West; Cooper Phillips, Traverse City West; Brady Hoogerhyde, Bellaire; JJ Hinstala, Traverse City Central; Noah Frank, Traverse City Central; Cameron Baker, Traverse City West; Seth Brown, Elk Rapids; Cris Walters, Traverse City West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.