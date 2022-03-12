MAPLE CITY — Emotions started welling up before the game even ended.
Benzie Central defeated Traverse City St. Francis 70-57 for a district championship Friday night at Glen Lake High School.
But more than was on display after the victory.
The Huskies have seen their teams lose fairly regularly to the Gladiators over the years, especially in lopsided football games. So Friday’s victory meant a little something extra than a wooden trophy for the school case.
Benzie senior Michael Wooten, a defensive tackle who also starts at center in basketball, lost all three times in high school to St. Francis in football — all by more than three touchdowns.
“For most of us, this is our first postseason trophy in all sports,” Wooten said. “And especially coming against TC St. Francis, it’s a big win, because normally we get rolled by them in football season.”
After the district trophy was presented, Benzie students stormed the Lakers’ court.
“Some of our boys have been working since sixth grade for this, and we’ve loved each other every moment,” Wooten said. “And to pull off the victory against St. Franny, a really good team and rival school, for us it’s super emotional. None of us could really hold our tears back because we love each other like brothers out there.”
The district championship marks Benzie’s first win against St. Francis since 2013, and one has to go back to 2001 for the Huskies’ last postseason victory against the Gladiators.
St. Francis and Benzie haven’t met in the playoffs since 2001. The Gladiators previously won 11 of 16 postseason matchups.
“It’s been a hot minute and just doing it during district finals is beautiful,” Benzie senior guard Kevin Hubbell said. “Nate (Childers), Quinn (Zickert) and Jaxon (Childers) put in so, so much time.”
The Huskies move on to play Harbor Springs in regionals Monday at Traverse City West.
St. Francis came into Friday’s game 121-70 (.634) all-time in the postseason, with 25 district titles and five regional championships. Benzie had produced a 79-59 (.572) playoff mark, with 14 district and six regional crowns. The Huskies’ last postseason win before this week came in 2016 when the Kyle Smith-led team posted a 3-1 playoff mark and a district title.
Huskies sophomore Jaxon Childers led all scorers with 22, with Zickert scoring 19 while playing with the flu.
“The middle night I woke up and threw up like five times, so I was not feeling good,” Zickert said. “But it’s districts and this is important and they needed me, so I just fought through it and came out and played.”
St. Francis led 39-29 at halftime and by as many as 14 points in the third quarter.
Then Benzie reeled off a 14-4 run to close out the third quarter, highlighted by 3-pointers from brothers Nate and Jaxon Childers.
Chaz Grundy’s back-to-back 3-pointers gave the Huskies their first lead since the early moments of the game, 54-50 in the fourth quarter. Benzie never trailed again, hitting 12 of 13 from the line in the final stanza.
“I’m just so proud of our team, you know, the stuff we’ve accomplished this year,” Jaxon Childers said. “We’ve been prepping for this all year. We knew it would come down to this.”
Benzie knocked down 19 of 22 at the free-throw line for the game. The Huskies hit more 3-point shots (11) than ones from inside the arc (nine).
Benzie kept pulling away in the fourth as they piled on free throws and the Gladiator offense ran out of gas.
“Knowing that this is a short court and the fact they like to play in the 40s and 50s, if we get it into the 60s and 70s, they were going to run out of gas — or at least that was the hope,” Benzie head coach Josh Crocker said. “And it looked like by the end of the game that we could keep running and maybe they were ready to be done with that type of tempo.”
Crocker didn’t call any timeouts in the fourth quarter because he didn’t want to slow the tempo.
Hubbell drew much of the daunting task of guarding one of the area’s top scorers in Wyatt Nausadis. Hubbell stayed on Nausadis despite picking up two early fouls, and held the Glads star to 11 points — well below his average of 18.5 a game.
“He’s a fantastic player,” Hubbell said. “My job was just to make sure he didn’t score as much as he usually does and just stay in front of him and make his job more difficult.”
Six players did all the scoring for St. Francis, all ending up with between nine and 11 points. Nausadis led the team with 11, with Joey Donahue pitching in 10 and Cole Somero, Adam Gerberding, Charlie Peterson and John Hagelstein all contributing nine.
“Tough loss to a solid Benzie team,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. “We felt good about our start and thought we could really break it open in the first half, but a few breakdowns defensively and they made us pay. They are a deadly team offensively and showed it tonight. We struggled to score at times and they shot the lights out from three.”
The Glads graduate three players — Gerberding, Peterson and Somero.
