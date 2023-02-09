Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High around 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.