FRANKFORT — The popcorn machine set off the fire alarm multiple times Wednesday.
Then Benzie Central set the mats afire, beating Traverse City St. Francis 57-18 for a Division 4 team district championship at Frankfort, the team’s second title in four years.
The Huskies and Glads both breezed into the finals, with Benzie beating first-year program McBain 79-0 and St. Francis topping Frankfort 71-6 in the semifinals.
“We’ve got a big shot at states,” said Benzie senior 165-pounder Cael Katt, who committed to play wide receiver at Lawrence Tech. “I’d have to say that the season so far has turned out the way we expected. All we have to do really is deliver on it. We set our goals at the start of the season to make it to states and to win. We’re a third of the way there.”
Katt notched his 100th career win last weekend and stands at 103 after a pair of wins Wednesday.
“It’s all it’s always gratifying, beating St. Francis,” Benzie head coach Josh Lovendusky said.
The Huskies move on the team regionals next Wednesday, along with Pine River, Roscommon and Whittemore-Prescott.
Katt won a 6-2 decision at 165 pounds in one of the day’s best matches, coming out on top in a matchup of football coaches’ kids. Katt, the son of Benzie coach Jason Katt, topped Lake Michigan Conference champion and Josh Sellers’ son Cam.
“Cam Sellers is a tough kid,” Lovendusky said. “Cael is a very methodical, poised person. He wrestled very well, and is just doing exactly what he has to do to get a win.”
The Huskies started the match with three straight wins by decision, with Tyrone Brouillet winning 14-3 at 157 pounds, Katt taking his 6-2 decision and Michael Pfeiffer 11-3 at 175. Lane Sanchez and Liam Jones both posted first-period pins, with Sanchez only needing 60 seconds and Jones 16 to give Benzie a 23-0 lead.
“The two pins between 190 and 215, those guys sparked everybody else,” Lovendusky said. “The energy on the sideline moved up, and that was the change that we needed.”
St. Francis got on the board with an Ethan Morgan pin in 1:15 at 285 pounds.
“He stepped up and he’s a really smart kid,” St. Francis head coach Mike Simaz said of Morgan, a second-year wrestler who recently committed to play football at Marian University. “He is very coachable, and he does exactly what I tell him to do. And that’s shown because he’s getting better and better every week.”
Dayne Gillison and Ben DeRidder tacked on pins in 2:22 and 1:32, respectively, for a 35-6 lead before TCSF’s Tyler Sheeran posted a 3:37 pin at 120 pounds.
Nathan Higgins recorded a 3:17 fall at 126 and Landen Pangborn won by forfeit at 132 for a commanding 47-12 lead.
Josiah Schaub earned a pin in three minutes at 138 for the Gladiators’ last win. Benzie closed out the meet with a 12-1 Owen Bruden major decision and Dalton Geetings’ 24-second pin in the evening’s final match.
“From top to bottom, it’s a tough team,” Lovendusky said. “The kids just grind and they keep coming and that’s what makes us tough to beat. We don’t have any weak spots.”
In St. Francis’ win over Frankfort, Sellers won by second-period pin, Zac Taylors recorded a 19-3 technical fall and the Glads recorded forfeit wins by Evan Bellanger, Zach Winowiecki, Ben Taylor, Morgan, Luke Harper, Luke Hagelstein, Sheeran, Schaub and Brady Tharp. The Panthers’ lone victory came from Fletcher Anderson with a 60-second pin at 190 pounds, his 15th win of the season.
Simaz said he expects Sheeran, Schaub and Morgan to qualify for states later this season.
Schaub is ranked second in state at his weight class and placed third at states last year.
“He’s on a mission,” Simaz said. “I look to him to win it.”
Sheeran is ranked fourth in the state.
Benzie won all five matches against McBain, with Jones avenging an earlier loss to the Ramblers’ Wyatt Zuiderveen with a 53-second fall. Gillison won a 13-4 decision at 106, Pangborn by 1:10 pin at 132, Connor Wenkel’s 11-second pin at 138 and Owen Cruden’s 5-0 decision at 144. Picking up forfeit wins for the Huskies were Geetings, Brouillet, Katt, Pfeiffer, Sanchez, Jason Peltier, DeRidder, Mason Childs and Higgins.
“Liam Jones stepped up big,” Lovendusky said. “He lost to the kid he had from McBain this weekend and came back and pinned him.”
All four teams in the district head to individual districts Saturday at Manton.
McBain started up its program this year under Adam Corliss. The Ramblers earned one dual meet win over Lake City with a team of five, none of whom are upperclassmen.
“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” Corliss said. “We have a pretty good outlook coming up with our little kids program and middle school. Between middle school and the little kids. we have about 45 kids wrestling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.