ELK RAPIDS — Many who have walked the halls of Elk Rapids High School have left their mark as one the greats, but senior Lauren Bingham made a case for being one of the legendary star student-athletes.
Her talent and leadership both on and off the soccer pitch combined with the gaudy numbers she put up during three seasons on varsity speak for themselves. As did helping cement the Elks as a perennial threat for state championship hardware.
During Bingham's three seasons on varsity, she was an integral cog in the Elks' soccer machine that won two regional and district titles. She also surpassed 134 career goals with 54 goals this season.
All of that grit and determination has earned Bingham her second straight award as the 2023 Record-Eagle Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
"It took a lot of hard work, but I wasn't thinking about that as a result. I was just working my hardest," Bingham said. "I am very honored to receive the award for a second year in a row."
There are athletes who don't consider their perspective sport their favorite sport to play or watch, but Bingham's passion for soccer started with her dad showing her the game.
"I've played soccer since I was young, and it's always been my favorite," Bingham said.
Bingham's father played soccer collegiately, and his passion for the game infected Bingham. One of the many life lessons Bingham took from her dad is the drive and passion for the sport.
"My dad has been my biggest help in getting me where I am today and has helped me with my whole college searching journey," Bingham said. "He has always been there to help me improve and will always be there to help train me. He tells me what I need to work on and helps me get to where I want to be."
Bingham stays extra hours after practice to work on her craft, and it has paid off immensely as she heads to Bellarmine University to continue her soccer career.
"If I'm not doing something with a team or my club, I am doing it on my own to keep up as much conditioning and skills as I can," she said.
Bingham's conditioning includes running on trails or doing workouts on her own. Bingham's recent 40-yard dash time is 4.75, and it showed every time she is on the soccer field.
"The most I've timed myself was in gym class when we would run 40-yard dashes," Bingham said.
Last season, Bingham helped Elk Rapids capture their first regional title in program history but lost in the Division 3 state quarterfinals against Hudsonville Unity Christian.
After the incredible postseason run last season, Bingham didn't think last year's success could carry over after graduating 10 seniors.
"It felt a lot different, but we did just as good as last year — if not better," Bingham said. "We had great chemistry on and off the field, and we all worked together to get to where we got."
The Elks captured another Lake Michigan Conference title this season after going 10-0 and finishing 21-1-1 overall, despite falling short to Hudsonville Unity Christian again in the D3 state quarterfinals.
"After losing 10 seniors, six were starters, none of us were sure how well we would do," Elk Rapids head coach Andrea Krakow said. "They were a good group, as far as leaders, but we weren't sure."
The Elks didn't have a lot of games where they blew the doors off teams, but that wasn't as important to Krakow as the chemistry the team built. That chemistry brought everyone together to go on another magical postseason run.
Bingham said going into this season, she didn't think an undefeated season was possible, but it's a testament to how close and strong of a soccer program Elk Rapids has become.
Krakow knows the 2024 season will be different without Bingham.
"Lauren is one of those players you don't have every season, but hopefully the kids that are returning next year will want to strive to be at that level," Krakow said.
Krakow's yearly soccer camps helped Bingham and many others become the players they are. A lot of the kids who attended the camps over the past few seasons have looked up to Bingham.
"These kids look up to players that are strongest, scoring the most, and getting the team as far as they can get," Krakow said.
Bingham's second straight Player of the Year honor did not come easily, and the now-graduated senior knows her coaches, parents and teammates were some of her biggest supporters in her final year.
"(Coach Krakow) will always be there to support me," Bingham said. "She has helped me a lot through my college journey, like helping me talk to people, and she continues to improve, even in my high school season."
2023 RECORD-EAGLE GIRLS SOCCER DREAM TEAM
Player of the Year — Lauren Bingham, Elk Rapids, Sr.
Bingham has set a remarkable example for future Elks girls soccer players by scoring 54 goals and 8 assists this season. She achieved this feat after scoring three or more goals in 10 games and has a commendable track record, tacking in 134 goals and 32 assists during her three years on varsity. As a senior striker, she has earned her third consecutive recognition for all-region, all-Lake Michigan and all-district. Additionally, she has been named the Division 3 first-team all-state for two consecutive years.
Goalkeeper of the Year — Jorja Jenema, Elk Rapids, Sr.
Elk Rapids had an impressive 21-1-1 overall record and a perfect 10-0 record in the Lake Michigan Conference because of the senior goalkeeper. This was her third season with the team, and her skill helped lead them to the D3 state quarterfinals for the second time in school history. Throughout Jenema's career, she has recorded 14 shutouts and even scored one goal. She only allowed 16 goals this season, with just three in conference games and six in the D3 state quarterfinals. Jenema's impressive performance earned her a spot on the all-state second team as well as the all-district first team and all-region first team.
Offensive Player of the Year — Ruby Hogan, Glen Lake, Sr.
The senior midfielder on the Lakers team is known as the "energizer bunny" for always being prepared. Opposing teams focused on Hogan whenever they played, but despite Glen Lake having only nine players, she earned the Division 4 all-state second team with 23 goals and 15 assists in 13 games. Hogan's performance included a four-goal game against Charlevoix and a five-assist game against Kingsley, leading to her all-district selection for two consecutive years.
Defensive Player of the Year — Alaina Rozeveld, McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Sr.
Rozeveld was a key player in the Comets' defensive efforts, that resulted in 11 shutouts this season. The team finished with an overall record of 15-4 and secured second place in the conference with a 12-2 record. As a senior centerback, Rozeveld played a vital role in only allowing one goal during the postseason before ultimately losing 4-0 to North Muskegon in Division 4 regional semifinals.
Sidney Peters, Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
The center midfielder Peters was a key player for the Gladiators after scoring 12 goals while contributing six assists. Peters received numerous accolades, including being named to the all-Lake Michigan Conference team, all-academic team, all-district team, and all-region team, and receiving an honorable mention for Division 3 all-state.
Hannah Abner, Traverse City Central, Sr.
Abner, the Alma College commit, had a defensive presence for the Trojans that led them to a Big North title after posting a 7-1-2 conference record. The senior captain earned a first-team all-Big North nod.
Alessia Piombo, Traverse City West, Sr.
The three-year varsity senior played a role on the defensive side of things for the Titans. Piombo earned a first-team all-Big North nod.
Kendall Standfest, Elk Rapids, Jr.
The Elks' center midfielder helped her school capture their second straight regional title in school history after contributing with 17 assists and 10 goals. Standfest had several games with multiple assists. Standfest collected her first nod for the D3 first-team all-state list along with all-district and all-region.
Gemma Lerchen, Glen Lake, Sr.
The Hope College commit played all over the field for a limited Lakers roster. Lerchen tacked in 14 goals with 15 assists. Her efforts landed her on the D4 all-state honorable mention. In their matchup against Charlevoix, Lerchen scored four goals while collecting three assists.
Maggi McHugh, Boyne City, Sr.
McHugh played a massive role in helping Boyne City get a date against Elk Rapids for a district title this season. Despite the loss, she allowed one goal in the district finals and saved a plethora of goals against the Lake Michigan Conference champions. The senior goalkeeper allowed 18 goals and saved 57 while having six shutouts, including one in the district semifinals. For her efforts, she landed on D3 all-state honorable mention list.
Jada VanNoord, McBain NMC, Jr.
The Comets' midfielder racked up 37 goals with 15 assists. After falling short in Division 4 regional semifinals, VanNoord still earned D4 all-state first team and all-district along with all-region and first-team All-Northern Michigan.
Paige Ebels, McBain NMC, Sr.
The Comets' electrifying season doesn't happen without Ebels making plays in the middle of the field for her team. The Comets finished their 2023 campaign with a 15-4 overall record and another district title. The senior captain wrapped up the year with a third-team all-state nod along with first-team All-Northern Michigan, all-district and all-region after scoring 12 goals with 11 assists.
Mikayla Sharrow, Charlevoix, Sr.
Sharrow played through injuries for the past two seasons and demonstrated exceptional skill in scoring 16 goals with three assists this season. She earned a spot on the D4 second-team all-state and all-region. As a senior captain, she made history twice in the Charlevoix record books, scoring the fastest goals in school history with a 12-second goal against Harbor Springs in the district finals and a 17-second goal against Suttons Bay earlier this season.
Grace Thorpe, Harbor Springs, Sr.
Despite starting the season poorly with a record of 1-6-1, Thorpe played a crucial role in helping the Rams contend for a district title. She notched nine goals and three assists, earning herself a spot on the Division 4 third-team all-state. Additionally, she participated in two regional final games during her tenure at Harbor Springs.
Moira Martz, Kingsley, Sr.
Martz earned first-team all-Northwest honors after being one of the reliable defenders for the Stags. Martz had one assist this year and took most of the free kicks.
Amanda Tarsa, Suttons Bay, Sr.
Suttons Bay's most valuable player earned Division 4 all-state honorable mention as well as all-region after being one of the grittiest defenders for Suttons Bay. Tarsa ended the season with a pair of goals and an assist.
SECOND TEAM
Paisleigh Upshaw, Traverse City St. Francis, Fr. — St. Francis is in good hands for the next three years with Upshaw as the goalkeeper. In her first year, she gave up nine goals while having had over 125 saves with nine shutouts.
Lilianna David, Traverse City St. Francis, So. — Tied the team with the most goals scored with 12 while having five assists. David was named all-Lake Michigan while collecting all-academic and all-district.
Ahna Campbell, Traverse City West, Sr. — Three-year varsity. First-team all-Big North.
Tessa Petty, Traverse City Central, So. — Petty received a first-team Big North nod after helping the Trojans win a conference title.
Braydin Noble, Boyne City, So. — Center midfielder, 11 goals and 11 assists, D3 third-team all-state.
Elly Day, Boyne City, Sr. — Midfielder, 10 goals, and 5 assists, D3 all-state honorable mention.
Avalon Valentine, Buckley, Jr. — midfielder, captain, 9 goals, 3 assists. first- team all-Northwest, first-team all-district.
Maddie Chilson, Buckley, Fr. — Forward, 13 goals, 2 assist. All-district.
Taylor Yuresko, Buckley Jr. — Center back 5 goals, 1 assist. First- team all-conference, first-team all-district.
Ava Bechler, Benzie Central, Sr. — Goalkeeper. 267 Saves. Scored 1 goal and had an assist.
Kadence Popour, Benzie Central — Popour scored 16 goals for the Huskies.
Claire Dutton, Kingsley, Sr. — Goalkeeper, scored 1 goal and 1 assist. She received the most votes for first-team all-Northwest as a goalkeeper. She had 135 saves and 60 goals against.
Bailey Charter, Kingsley, So — Midfielder, 13 goals with good ball skills. Took all corner kicks for the Stags. First-team all-Northwest.
Ally Plum, Elk Rapids, Jr — Defender, captain, 2 goals and 5 assists. D3 all-state honorable mention, all-conference, all-district, all-region, and academic all-team.
Pipre Meteer, Elk Rapids, So. — Center midfielder, 3 goals, and 10 assists. All-conference, all-district, D3 all-state honorable mention.
Lily Morton, Elk Rapids, Sr. — Defender. Anchor of the defense. All-district, All-Lake Michigan honorable mention, all-region, academic all-team.
Hailey Fischer, Harbor Springs, Sr. — Goalkeeper, the pivotal reason for a postseason run. D4 all-state honorable mention and all-district.
Megan U'Ren, Suttons Bay, Fr. — Midfielder, 11 goals (team-high), 3 assists. all-district and first-team all-Northwest.
Dani U'Ren, Suttons Bay, Sr. — Center back, team captain, 1 goal. First-team all-Northwest and all-district.
Kate Farley, Petoskey, Sr. — Midfielder, D2 all-state honorable mention and first-team all-Big North. She helped Petoskey finish second in the Big North Conference with a 4-1-5 conference record.
Claire Gorno, Gaylord, Jr. — Midfielder, D2 all-state honorable mention and first-team all-Big North.
Addison Boop, Charlevoix, Jr. — Junior goalkeeper had 132 saves with four shutouts with an 84 % save percentage on 25 goals allowed. Boop earned all-district.
Lena Systsma-Reed, Charlevoix, So. — Reed was tasked with being a key player for Rayder's defense. She won a lot of 50/50 balls and was asked to mark some of the opponent's most lethal players. For her efforts in districts, she earned all-district.
Paige Steffke, Glen Lake, Jr. — Midfielder, scored 18 goals with 12 assists and Northwest Conference champion.
Aria Cucinella, McBain NMC, Sr. — Forward, scored 18 goals and 5 assists — first-team all-Northern Michigan, all-district, all-region, and D4 all-state honorable mention.
Georgette Sake, Cadillac, Sr. — Forward, 8 goals. All-district and first-team all-Big North.
HONORABLE MENTION
Mary Kate Carroll, Traverse City St. Francis, Jr.; Riley Collins, Traverse City St. Francis, Fr.; Addison Booher, Traverse City Central, Jr.; Amelia Jordan, Traverse City Central, So.; Cameron Slaggert, Traverse City West, So.; Reagan Lacross, Traverse City West, So.; Sierra Boilore, Elk Rapids, Fr.; Sydney Deer, Gaylord, Sr.; Emmerson Bosscher, McBain NMC, 8th.; Kate Drayer, Harbor Springs, Sr.; Teagan Inglehart, Harbor Springs, Sr.; Lauren Cole, Petoskey, Jr.; Karlee Eaton, Charlevoix, Jr.; Merrett Carson, Charlevoix, Sr.; Claire Scholten, Charlevoix, Sr.; Grace Diotte, Glen Lake, Sr.; Avery Mickelson, Cadillac, Jr.; Emilee Robinson, Kingsley, Fr.; Mackensy Wilson, Boyne City, Jr.
