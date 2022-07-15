TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central did not have to look far for its new boys basketball coach. Ben Fischer was there along.
The Trojan alum was on called to fill the void after the program had been under three different coaches for six years, during which Fischer served as a coach for the freshman and JV teams. Former coach Stephen Draper announced he would be stepping down as the basketball coach after two seasons to be with his family downstate.
Traverse City Central Athletic Director Justin Thorington knew Fischer was the man for the job.
“We loved Ben because he’s kind of homegrown. He graduated from Traverse City Central High School. He has been coaching there since he graduated from college. He’s put in his time and hard work with three different coaches,” Thorington said.
After graduating from Michigan State University, he spent two years as the freshman coach under Jeff Turner and then four years as the junior varsity coach under Travis Schuba and Draper. Having those coaches instilled a lot in how Fischer is approaching the game.
“Jeff Turner is the one that hired me in, and he’s one of the hardest working dudes I know,” Fischer said. “Just being persistent, working hard, and expecting a lot out of the guys is what I learned from Jeff.”
Schuba brought the college environment to the players and Draper was able to instill culture and accountability to the athletes that being a student comes first.
Fischer knew other opportunities outside of the area were there; but being from Traverse City, he didn’t want to go anywhere else.
“The thing that kept me at Central is the relationships and all the young men there,” he said. “There are a lot of high-quality students, and the student body is spectacular. Building those relationships is something that you never want to abandon.”
Fischer’s passion for basketball and coaching was a plus to the hiring committee and Thorington.
While at Central, Fischer played varsity all four years. The team reached the district finals his senior year but lost.
For the past few seasons, the Trojans haven’t gotten past the second round. Last season was a second-round exit against Petoskey, but Fischer is determined to rewrite history.
“We haven’t won a district championship in a while, but that’s one of my major goals when I talk to guys. It’s something they want to accomplish, and it’s something that I certainly want to accomplish, too,” Fischer said. “We’re overdue in winning one of those, so if there’s a team priority that’s something I’ll certainly be saying to a lot of the guys.”
With team goals also comes player goals. One of Fischer’s goals is to make them into better students and athletes second, just like he learned from Draper. With being a coach, Fischer has firsthand experience in seeing his players’ lives change.
“The most rewarding part of it all is watching the guys come together, work hard, and achieve common goals and life lessons. It’s awesome, ” he said. “I have kids who are now in college, and when they come back and see them, they are still buddy-buddy. They met each other on the basketball court. When you see them in public, their faces light up.”
For Fischer, that’s the most rewarding thing about coaching. Fischer has always been around TC Central. When he was in college, he would come home in the summertime and help out at the high school any way he could.
“I’ve bled black and gold my whole life and never felt that I disconnected from the program,” Fischer said. “Even when I went off to college, I’d be back every summer and play in open gyms and check in with the guys.”
Fischer can’t wait to get started as the new varsity head coach.
“I’m excited to coach at a place that’s done so much for me,” he said. “The opportunity to pay it forward and be a part of positive life experiences for these guys is powerful. We get to build on the tradition that’s been worked on over the years.”
