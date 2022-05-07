TRAVERSE CITY — East Kentwood ruled the day, but it was the weather that dominated much of the conversation at the Ken Bell Invitational.
The annual track and field meet held at Traverse City Central High School on Friday attracted teams from 13 schools across Michigan, most here in the northern part of the state but several downstate squads as well including Big Rapids, the aforementioned and perennial Ken Bell champion East Kentwood Falcons along with Hudsonville. All three Traverse City teams — Central, West and St. Francis — competed as did Benzie Central, Charlevoix, Elk Rapids, Kingsley, Manistee, Onekama and Petoskey St. Michael.
The TC West boys finished just two points behind champion East Kentwood, 133-131. The host Trojans took third with 107.5 points followed by St. Francis in fourth with 63.5.
The Central girls were a distant second to the Falcons, collecting 88.5 points to East Kentwood’s 181. St. Francis placed third with 71 points.
The Titan boys runners did well, winning the 4x100 and 4x200 relay races over East Kentwood and placing second to the Falcons in the 4x400. Remy Schulz was second in the 100-meter dash and won the 200-meter race, setting personal records in both. Ben Habers grabbed second in the 400, and Jonah Hochstetler did the same in the 1600. Wally Tupper was third in the 110-meter hurdles.
“We ran really well. We competed really well,” TC West boys head coach Tom Brown said. “This is always a great meet for us. Central is always good. East Kentwood is always good. Hudsonville, too. It’s a good meet without having to leave town.”
Brown also highlighted the performance of John O’Connor in the long jump. The senior Titan finished second with a PR jump of 21-4.5 on his first day back in competition after being out for three weeks with a hamstring issue. St. Francis’ Joey Andrews won the event, also setting a PR with a jump of 22-2.5.
“He came back and performed well, so that was good to see,” Brown said of O’Connor. “Warm weather takes care of a lot of that stuff.”
Other top area performers on the boys’ side included St. Francis’ Thomas Richards with a second-place effort in the 800, setting a PR with a 2:02.23. TC Central’s Jett Reimers was just two seconds behind Richards with a PR run of 2:04.08.
Charlevoix’s Samuel Peterson dusted the competition in the 3200-meter run, finishing more than 13 seconds ahead of TC Central’s Micah Bauer with a PR run of 9:38.01.
St. Francis, TC West and TC Central finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 4x800 relay.
Trojan thrower Kadyn Warner continued to rack up gold medals in the shot put. The TC Central senior has now won all six shot-put competitions in which he’s competed.
Kingsley had the 1-2 finish in the discus with Chase Bott and Riley Brock taking home the gold and silver with throws of 136-10 and 133-10. Fellow Stag Gage Hessem was second in the high jump, clearing 6-0.
Brendan Endres, who already holds the pole vault record at St. Francis at 14-6, cleared 14 feet to win the event Friday. Endres attempted 15 feet but came up just shy.
“I was pretty close. Just a hair off. I’ve come close the last two or three meets,” Endres said. “I’m really gunning for it, but I’m not there yet.”
Addison Swanson had a whale of a day for the Trojan girls. The senior runner took first in the 200 with a PR time of 26.52. She set a season-best and won the 400 with a 59.76, and she was the final leg of the first-place 4x400 relay team.
St. Francis’s Sophia Rhein showed out as well with a stellar performance and gold medal in the 1600 at 5:20.26. The junior Gladiator also won the 3200 by more than 21 seconds, finishing in 11:37.06 to teammate Grace Slocum’s 11:58.87.
Other area winners on the girls’ side included Benzie’s Liathano Ramirez in the shot put, Charlevoix’s Leah Rohrer in the discus, TC Central’s Paige LaMott in the high jump, and Benzie’s Gloria Stepanovich in the long jump.
St. Francis head coach Julie Duffing said the Glads had “standout performances” on both the boys and girls sides, winning the smaller division team titles. Duffing said she was “a little bit surprised” by the girls team.
“I mean, East Kentwood dominated, but for the girls to score 71 points, we pointed to little successes here, there and everywhere,” Duffing said. “It was nice to see, in some of the events, two of the three girls scoring points.”
Duffing said it was also nice to see the sun.
“The warm weather was a huge contributing factor and getting to run in some decent sun and no snow and no rain,” she said.
Everyone seemed thankful for the decent weather. TC Central boys head coach Bryant Wilson credited recently retired and longtime Trojans track and field head coach John Lober with the meteorological good fortune.
“He’s the track and field god, so I appreciate his blessing on my first Ken Bell to bring the sunshine out,” Wilson said.
The event, which is in its 46th year, is held in honor of TC Central graduate and former Record-Eagle Sports Editor Ken Bell. Lober, of course, founded the invitational during his tenure at the helm of the Trojan track program, so it was only appropriate that he be there Friday.
“I really enjoyed talking to a lot of the coaches, today,” said Lober, who earlier in the day admitted to “flunking” retirement. “I really enjoyed coaching the kids I coached on our team, and I even helped a couple of kids from another school after the competition. I don’t want to coach against my kids, but I was happy to pass on some knowledge.”
For Wilson, it was his first experience with the Bell.
“You can just see what Coach Lober has done and how they’ve built this and how well respected the meet is and how well attended the meet is,” Wilson said. “Everyone’s excited to be competing in Traverse City. It’s special.”
Wilson admitted to some hiccups and said there are “some things we’ll do a better job of” next time, but he thought the meet came together well and thanked the staff and volunteers for making that happen. Wilson said he hopes to expand the meet and include more teams as the event nears its 50th year.
“We get to show off our city. We get to show off our great facility. We get to show off our pride,” Wilson said. “It’s nice to bring up state-championship teams, state-champion athletes, kids that are going to college to compete. To bring them here and showcase what we have is great and a testament to the success we’ve had.”
