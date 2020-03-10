TRAVERSE CITY — Each of the Bellaire Eagles have a voice in the huddle.
See an opening? Have an idea on how to stop an opponent? Feeling the hot hand?
Bellaire girls basketball head coach Brad Fischer wants to know.
That open line of communication was used to perfection on Tuesday as the Eagles cruised to a 48-34 victory over Onekama in the nightcap of two regional semifinal games at Traverse City Central. McBain Northern Michigan Christian outlasted North Bay 48-43 in the first game of the evening.
"It's not just me making decisions, I lean on them in the huddle," Fischer said. "I think that makes them feel more comfortable and more positive and willing to speak up so they can adjust well."
The Eagles (23-1) took their time finding their way on offense but wasted no time shutting down the Portagers post players Colleen McCarthy and Sophie Wisniski. Bellaire flew to a 10-0 lead before McCarthy finally found some breathing room for two buckets in the final minute of the opening quarter.
Onekama's zone defense worked well for the first few minutes of the game but once the Eagles had a chance to analyze why they weren't getting shots up, they were off to the races.
"We adjusted stuff on the fly and it worked out well," Fischer said. "They are so smart. Everyone talks about their talent, which is rightfully deserved, but their basketball IQ is off the charts."
Bellaire continued to pile on the points in the second, using quick and accurate passes to break the Portagers zone defense and force Onekama into man-to-man in the second half.
The Eagles held a 21-8 lead at half and extended it to 39-19 before the final quarter.
"The ball wasnt dropping for us and we weren't executing as well as I would have liked," Portagers head coach Tracy Bennett said. "Once you are in a hole by that much, it's hard to dig back out.
"They kept punching and they never stopped ... what more can you ask?"
The Portagers outscored the Eagles 15-9 in the final quarter but the deficit was already too large to overcome — growing to as many as 21 points in the third. McCarthy ended with 11 points while Wisniski had 10.
Katie Decker led the Eagles with 11 points, four rebounds and three steals. Jacey Somers netted 10 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks for Bellaire. Emersyn Koepke had nine points and three rebounds and steals.
"Our school has only won regionals once so we want to do that a second time," Decker said. "If we win on Thursday we will make the new school record for wins in a season so we are really going for that."
In the first game of the evening, North Bay got a bit ahead of themselves in the loss to McBain NMC. After jumping out to an 11-8 first quarter lead and 24-15 halftime lead, North Bay began to rush things and let the Comets back into the game.
McBain turned the tides with their full court press and it threw North Bay out of their half-court system.
"We got excited and we started rushing it," North Bay senior Paige Kohler said. "We only won eight games this year so us being in regionals was a shock and when we got up by 10 points it got to a couple of our players."
The Comets came out of the locker room and broke off a 16-2 run, taking their first lead of the game and exploding for 22 points in the quarter.
"We started to hurry in the third quarter," North Bay head coach David Wheelock said. "The rest of the game we controlled the tempo and outscored them in every other quarter. We just tried to break their press too fast and we don't play that fast normally."
The Comets held North Bay without a field goal for all of the third quarter and four minutes of the final quarter. Sophia Anderson broke the cold streak with a layup that brought North Bay within five points.
With only 33.5 seconds remaining, Kohler stepped to the line and netted her 24th and 25th points of the evening — breaking the school record for career points with 1,190.
"I didn't I was not expecting it going into my freshman year when I got pulled up," Kohler said of her record. "But I guess to have that happen in my last game is something I'll be able to remember forever."
North Bay was elated to be playing in a regional semifinal round after winning only eight regular season games this year and Kohler got just far enough to etch her name into the record books.
"I think we played better than our record was all year," Wheelock said. "We played in a really good conference so once we got to the playoffs it was honestly a bit of relief because we don't have class B teams in districts."
