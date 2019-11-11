Bowling
BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES

WEEKLY HIGH SCORES

11/4 — 11/10

Men’s Series

Ray Harkabusic 661 (235-222-204)

Harold Hoogerhyde 656 (227-223-206)

Josh Harrington 640 (268)

Bill Haps 623 (245)

Ray Harkabusic 619 (215-214)

Dave Watrous 606 (216-201)

Bill Haps 601 (229)

Men’s Game

Andy Watrous 237

Ray Harkabusic 230

Nick Brown 225

Andy Watrous 225

Dylan Holm 214

Bill Haps 209

Dave Abbott 208

Andrew Dennis 205

Steve White 205

Billy Patton 202

Al Odom 202

Steve Hobbs 202

Billy Patton 201

Jim Allen 201

Bob Bush 201

Gordon Hulburt 200

Women’s Series

Kathy Monroe 559 (209-195)

Tiffany Massey 549 (215)

Betsy Corey 544 (194-180)

Amy Allen 524 (189-180)

Sarah Leathers 513 (201)

Bonnie Musall 513 (188)

Tanya West 505 (189)

Dawn Keyes 505 (208)

Women’s Game

Kathy Monroe 199

Deb Woodbeck 198

Andi Bartsch 191

Sherrie Williams 190

Tammi Friday 190

Donna Benson 184

Betsy Corey 183

Lisa Becker 183

Tina Phillips 182

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98

Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 174 150

Miami 2 7 0 .222 119 268

N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 130 238

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191

Indianapolis 5 4 0 .556 194 193

Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197

Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 7 2 0 .778 300 189

Pittsburgh 5 4 0 .556 193 181

Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 171 221

Cincinnati 0 9 0 .000 137 259

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239

Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240

L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194

Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 5 4 0 .556 251 170

Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213

N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289

Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 204 182

Carolina 5 4 0 .556 225 228

Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 260 279

Atlanta 2 7 0 .222 191 259

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205

Minnesota 7 3 0 .700 262 182

Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157

Detroit 3 5 1 .389 217 237

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102

Seattle 7 2 0 .778 248 230

L.A. Rams 5 4 0 .556 226 191

Arizona 3 6 1 .350 222 281

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13

Chicago 20, Detroit 13

Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9

Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32

N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27

Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16

Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27

Miami 16, Indianapolis 12

Green Bay 24, Carolina 16

Pittsburgh 17, L.A. Rams 12

Minnesota 28, Dallas 24

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday’s Games

Seattle at San Francisco, (n)

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 17 11 3 3 25 60 43

Toronto 19 9 6 4 22 64 62

Montreal 17 9 5 3 21 61 54

Florida 17 8 4 5 21 62 63

Buffalo 17 9 6 2 20 50 48

Tampa Bay 15 8 5 2 18 52 52

Ottawa 17 6 10 1 13 47 59

Detroit 19 6 12 1 13 42 72

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 19 13 2 4 30 77 59

N.Y. Islanders 16 12 3 1 25 49 35

Philadelphia 17 10 5 2 22 56 52

Pittsburgh 17 10 6 1 21 58 44

Carolina 18 10 7 1 21 61 52

N.Y. Rangers 15 7 6 2 16 51 51

Columbus 17 6 8 3 15 40 58

New Jersey 16 5 7 4 14 42 61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 18 12 3 3 27 57 51

Colorado 17 10 5 2 22 62 49

Nashville 17 9 5 3 21 65 54

Winnipeg 18 10 7 1 21 51 54

Dallas 18 8 8 2 18 43 45

Chicago 17 6 7 4 16 45 53

Minnesota 17 6 10 1 13 46 60

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 19 12 5 2 26 58 48

Calgary 20 10 7 3 23 59 58

Arizona 18 10 6 2 22 53 44

Vancouver 18 9 6 3 21 58 47

Vegas 19 9 7 3 21 56 56

Anaheim 18 9 8 1 19 47 49

San Jose 18 7 10 1 15 48 64

Los Angeles 17 5 11 1 11 43 66

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Florida 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, SO

Winnipeg 3, Dallas 2, OT

New Jersey 2, Vancouver 1

Detroit 3, Vegas 2

Chicago 5, Toronto 4

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, SO

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2

Monday’s Games

Carolina 8, Ottawa 2

Arizona 4, Washington 3, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

