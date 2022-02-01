Bowling10

BOWLING

Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores

MEN

Series

Rob Bailey 658 (234-233)

Shaw Strieter 642 (256-216)

Brian Zapalski 642 (237-214)

Jim Smith 621 (234)

Jake Kauffman 620 (232-224)

Bill Haps 619 (245-202)

Randy Owens 604 (224-200)

Rod Leathers 600 (231-199)

Andrew Hulburt 596 (208)

Bryan Robinson 595 (202)

Steve White 593 (269)

Dylan Holm 586 (220)

Paul Reicha 585 (246)

Chad Lambert 585 (236)

John Fahner 581 (223)

Tom Davidson 580 (209)

Ray Cleis 578 (214)

Game

Erik Bates 236

Tom Baeckeroot 230

Mike White 229

John Fahner 220

Christopher Becker 216

Kevin Kuhn 210

Rod Leathers 205

Jim Allen 204

Derrick Marsh 204

Dave Lobert 203

Jimmy Folker 203

Bob Bush 202

Jimmy Folker 202

Jarred Moody 202

Brad Rowe 202

Steve Hobbs 201

Dell Johnston 201

David Bartsch 200

WOMEN

Series

Billie Drenth 567 (196-187-184)

Debbie Patton 548 (202-178)

Carrie Sayre 544 (198-179)

Karen Thomas 538 (193-191)

Sarah Leathers 527 (190)

Kathy Monroe 520 (201)

Debbie Patton 516 (195-181)

Sara Leathers 505 (201)

Andi Bartsch 504 (178-178)

Dawn Keyes 500 (171-170)

Game

Kathy Monroe 198

Donna Benson 192

Andi Bartsch 190

Iris Bock 190

Debbie Patton 190

Denise Emery 188

Sara Goldberg 184

Tammi Friday 183

Tammi Friday 183

Tiffany Massey 183

Sharlyn Chapman 182

Andi Bartsch 181

Jane Parvin 181

Dawn Keyes 179

Lisa Becker 178

Sarah Leathers 177

Eleonore Franczak 177

Sara Goldberg 175

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you