BOWLING
Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores
MEN
Series
Rob Bailey 658 (234-233)
Shaw Strieter 642 (256-216)
Brian Zapalski 642 (237-214)
Jim Smith 621 (234)
Jake Kauffman 620 (232-224)
Bill Haps 619 (245-202)
Randy Owens 604 (224-200)
Rod Leathers 600 (231-199)
Andrew Hulburt 596 (208)
Bryan Robinson 595 (202)
Steve White 593 (269)
Dylan Holm 586 (220)
Paul Reicha 585 (246)
Chad Lambert 585 (236)
John Fahner 581 (223)
Tom Davidson 580 (209)
Ray Cleis 578 (214)
Game
Erik Bates 236
Tom Baeckeroot 230
Mike White 229
John Fahner 220
Christopher Becker 216
Kevin Kuhn 210
Rod Leathers 205
Jim Allen 204
Derrick Marsh 204
Dave Lobert 203
Jimmy Folker 203
Bob Bush 202
Jimmy Folker 202
Jarred Moody 202
Brad Rowe 202
Steve Hobbs 201
Dell Johnston 201
David Bartsch 200
WOMEN
Series
Billie Drenth 567 (196-187-184)
Debbie Patton 548 (202-178)
Carrie Sayre 544 (198-179)
Karen Thomas 538 (193-191)
Sarah Leathers 527 (190)
Kathy Monroe 520 (201)
Debbie Patton 516 (195-181)
Sara Leathers 505 (201)
Andi Bartsch 504 (178-178)
Dawn Keyes 500 (171-170)
Game
Kathy Monroe 198
Donna Benson 192
Andi Bartsch 190
Iris Bock 190
Debbie Patton 190
Denise Emery 188
Sara Goldberg 184
Tammi Friday 183
Tiffany Massey 183
Sharlyn Chapman 182
Andi Bartsch 181
Jane Parvin 181
Dawn Keyes 179
Lisa Becker 178
Sarah Leathers 177
Eleonore Franczak 177
Sara Goldberg 175