Bowling

Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores

MEN

Series

Andy Watrous 661 (255-230)

Josh Harrington 658 (267-218)

Jim Smith 618 (232-211)

Ray Harkabusic 607 (258)

Game

Steve Dennis 229

Ray Cleis 225

Harold Hoogerhyde 224

Matt Payne 217

Bill Page 210

Andy Watrous 210

Tom Morrow 209

Lance Kretschmer 207

Tom Scott 204

Drew Malburg 203

Nick Brown 201

WOMEN

Series

Sherrie Williams 560 (228-195)

Betsy Corey 526 (183)

Cathy Odom 520 (213)

Dawn Keyes 514 (203)

Cindy Haps 513 (182)

Game

Tammi Friday 211

Sarah Leathers 192

Jenn Ellis 187

Sara Goldberg 185

Carrie Schanhals 184

Eleanore Franczak 183

Tammi Friday 183

Sarah Leathers 182

Cydnee Faul 181

Linda Wayne 180

Jane Zych 180

