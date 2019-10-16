Bowling
Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores
MEN
Series
Andy Watrous 661 (255-230)
Josh Harrington 658 (267-218)
Jim Smith 618 (232-211)
Ray Harkabusic 607 (258)
Game
Steve Dennis 229
Ray Cleis 225
Harold Hoogerhyde 224
Matt Payne 217
Bill Page 210
Andy Watrous 210
Tom Morrow 209
Lance Kretschmer 207
Tom Scott 204
Drew Malburg 203
Nick Brown 201
WOMEN
Series
Sherrie Williams 560 (228-195)
Betsy Corey 526 (183)
Cathy Odom 520 (213)
Dawn Keyes 514 (203)
Cindy Haps 513 (182)
Game
Tammi Friday 211
Sarah Leathers 192
Jenn Ellis 187
Sara Goldberg 185
Carrie Schanhals 184
Eleanore Franczak 183
Tammi Friday 183
Sarah Leathers 182
Cydnee Faul 181
Linda Wayne 180
Jane Zych 180
