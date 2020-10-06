BOWLING
BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES
WEEKLY HIGH SCORES
MEN
Series
Ray Harkabusic 617 (210-206-201)
Jim Allen 607 (235-187-185)
Tom Rich 541 (218-182)
Game
Gary Zych 227
Jason Warren 203
Andrew Hulburt 198
Rod Leathers 194
Troy Vandenberg 192
Anthony Keyes 190
WOMEN
Series
Sherrie Williams 571 (216-189)
Sherrie Williams 519 (192-184)
Game
Cydnee Faul 213
Jane Zych 208
Deb Woodbeck 201
Tammi Friday 190
Iris Bock 187
Dawn Keyes 181
Kathy Monroe 180
Sarah Leathers 179
Cindy Haps 179
