BOWLING

Bellaire Lanes & Games leaders

WEEKLY HIGH SCORES

MEN

Series

Andy Watrous 694 (248-234-212)

Billy Patton 650 (269-200)

Brian Zapalski 627 (268-205)

Harold Hoogerhyde 627 (230-222)

Bill Haps 604 (221-201)

Jason Warren 600 (224-214)

Ray Harkabusic 599 (224-206)

Game

E.J. Castle 236

Al Odom 233

Brian Scarborough 233

Ray Harkabusic 224

Josh Harrington 224

Ray Cleis 223

Gordon Hulburt 222

Billy Patton 217

Gene Their 215

Kevin West 207

Josh Harrington 207

Steve Hobbs 205

Bill Keller 204

Steve Hobbs 204

Jim Smith 204

Ray Harkabusic 204

Steve Hobbs 202

John Kaitting 201

Steve Dennis 201

Tim Howard 200

Stan Groner 200

WOMEN

Series

Cathy Odom 579 (203-193-183)

Betsy Corey 559 (213)

Betsy Corey 534 (203)

Carrie Sayre 506 (192)

Game

Sherrie Williams 206

Tiffany Massey 203

Sharlyn Chapman 199

Dawn Keyes 181

Jane Zych 181

Tiffany Massey 180

Tags

Recommended for you