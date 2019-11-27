BOWLING
Bellaire Lanes & Games leaders
WEEKLY HIGH SCORES
MEN
Series
Andy Watrous 694 (248-234-212)
Billy Patton 650 (269-200)
Brian Zapalski 627 (268-205)
Harold Hoogerhyde 627 (230-222)
Bill Haps 604 (221-201)
Jason Warren 600 (224-214)
Ray Harkabusic 599 (224-206)
Game
E.J. Castle 236
Al Odom 233
Brian Scarborough 233
Ray Harkabusic 224
Josh Harrington 224
Ray Cleis 223
Gordon Hulburt 222
Billy Patton 217
Gene Their 215
Kevin West 207
Josh Harrington 207
Steve Hobbs 205
Bill Keller 204
Steve Hobbs 204
Jim Smith 204
Ray Harkabusic 204
Steve Hobbs 202
John Kaitting 201
Steve Dennis 201
Tim Howard 200
Stan Groner 200
WOMEN
Series
Cathy Odom 579 (203-193-183)
Betsy Corey 559 (213)
Betsy Corey 534 (203)
Carrie Sayre 506 (192)
Game
Sherrie Williams 206
Tiffany Massey 203
Sharlyn Chapman 199
Dawn Keyes 181
Jane Zych 181
Tiffany Massey 180
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.