BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES

WEEKLY HIGH SCORES

12/2-12/9

MEN'S SERIES

Harold Hoogerhyde 758 - new all time high house men’s series (258)

Andy Watrous 676 (235)

Bill Haps 650 (299 - new all time high house men’s game)

Ray Cleis 618 (230)

David Harrington 613 (228)

Steve Dennis 602 (214)

Kevin West 600 (225)

MEN'S GAME

Brian Scarborough 235

Tom Scott 221

James McQueen 221

Bill Haps 216

Steve Dennis 215

Steve Hobbs 214

Tod Cook 213

Ryan Aenis 212

Al Odom 211

Steve Hobbs 210

Josh Watrous 207

Gordon Hulburt 204

Mike Burns 202

Donnie Hendry 201

Jason Warren 201

E.J. Castle 200

WOMEN'S SERIES 

Sherrie Williams 543 (204-191)

Betsy Corey 536 (192)

Tiffany Massey 532 (196-195)

Debbie Patton 527 (197)

Tiffany Massey 516 (214)

Sara Goldberg 506 (206)

Donna Brewer 501 (207)

WOMEN'S GAME 

Alicia Beyer 219

Sarah Leathers 192

Sherrie Williams 181

BOYS GAME

Alex Roy 109

Vance Elsey 114

GIRLS GAME

Alexis Kauffman 101

