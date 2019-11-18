Local Bowling

BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES

WEEKLY HIGH SCORES

Men's Series

Andy Watrous 639 (219-216-204)

Brian Scarborough 637 (248)

Al Odom 628 (248-209)

Billy Patton 617 (234-201)

Harold Hoogerhyde 617 (226)

Bill Haps 615 (233-212)

Billy Patton 606 (234)

Steve Dennis 601 (225-207)

Men's Game

Jim Smith 246

Ray Harkabusic 245

Jake Lanswerk 222

Ray Harkabusic 221

Brian Zapalski 217

Bill Phillips 216

Carl Heldt 215

Kevin West 215

Tom Baeckeroot 214

Jim Smith 213

Austin Lambert 212

Tony Martinek 212

Rich Carpenter 206

Ray Cleis 206

Rob Bailey 206

Jim Allen 202

David Harrington 200

Women's Series

Sherrie Williams 581 (204-200)

Amy Allen 550 (201-201)

Donna Benson 531 (188)

Betsy Corey 520

Sharlyn Chapman 517 (222)

Cathy Odom 501 (182)

Women's Game

Cathy Odom 206

Sherrie Williams 192

Denise Emery 187

Tiffany Massey 184

Tressia Mooney 183

Kathy Monroe 182

Kelly Bailey 181

Tiffany Massey 180

