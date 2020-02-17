BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES

WEEKLY HIGH SCORES

2/9-2/16

MEN's SERIES 

Bill Haps 683 (247-222-214)

Andy Watrous 628 (224-211)

Andrew Hulburt 627 (224)

Josh Harrington 623 (216-205-202)

Jim Smith 611 (222)

Brian Scarborough 610 (230)

Nick Brown 607 (225-203)

MEN'S GAME 

Brian Zapalski 240

Ray Cleis 234

Andrew Dennis 232

Harold Hoogerhyde 214

Steve Dennis 213

Bill Haps 211

Jim Allen 210

Steve Dennis 209

Carl Heldt 207

Steve Dennis 205

Tom Baeckeroot 204

David Harrington 203

Andy Watrous 202

E.J. Castle 200

Andy Watrous 200

WOMEN'S SERIES

Cathy Odom 549 (204-188)

Sherrie Williams 526 (191)

Sarah Leathers 519 (191)

Sherrie Williams 516

Sarah Leathers 508 (208)

Cydnee Faul 507 (181)

Jennifer McDonnell 507 (183)

WOMEN"S GAME

Sharlyn Chapman 190

Sarah Leathers 184

JoAnn Hoalt 180

BOYS SERIES

Landon Payne 304 (159-145)

Jack Harrington 239 (136-103)

Brian George 229 (124-105)

Andrew George 218 (147)

BOYS GAME

Brayden Joyce 100

GIRLS SERIES

Hannah Elsey 218 (112-106)

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Recommended for you