BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES
WEEKLY HIGH SCORES
2/9-2/16
MEN's SERIES
Bill Haps 683 (247-222-214)
Andy Watrous 628 (224-211)
Andrew Hulburt 627 (224)
Josh Harrington 623 (216-205-202)
Jim Smith 611 (222)
Brian Scarborough 610 (230)
Nick Brown 607 (225-203)
MEN'S GAME
Brian Zapalski 240
Ray Cleis 234
Andrew Dennis 232
Harold Hoogerhyde 214
Steve Dennis 213
Bill Haps 211
Jim Allen 210
Steve Dennis 209
Carl Heldt 207
Steve Dennis 205
Tom Baeckeroot 204
David Harrington 203
Andy Watrous 202
E.J. Castle 200
Andy Watrous 200
WOMEN'S SERIES
Cathy Odom 549 (204-188)
Sherrie Williams 526 (191)
Sarah Leathers 519 (191)
Sherrie Williams 516
Sarah Leathers 508 (208)
Cydnee Faul 507 (181)
Jennifer McDonnell 507 (183)
WOMEN"S GAME
Sharlyn Chapman 190
Sarah Leathers 184
JoAnn Hoalt 180
BOYS SERIES
Landon Payne 304 (159-145)
Jack Harrington 239 (136-103)
Brian George 229 (124-105)
Andrew George 218 (147)
BOYS GAME
Brayden Joyce 100
GIRLS SERIES
Hannah Elsey 218 (112-106)
