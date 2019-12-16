Bowling

BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES

WEEKLY HIGH SCORES 12/9-12/15

MEN'S SERIES 

Brian Zapalski 683 (237-235-211)

Andy Watrous 676 (243-217-216)

Ray Cleis 674 (252-220-202)

Shaw Strieter 659 (254-203-202)

Andrew Dennis 649 (245-202-202)

E.J. Castle 640 (235-227)

Rich Carpenter 640 (228-226)

Tom Scott 625 (229-208)

Dave Abbott 615 (244-210)

Steve White 615 (243)

Brian Scarborough 609 (214-202)

Brian Scarborough 607 (236)

Bill Haps 605 (225)

Dylan Holm 601 (216-205)

Jim Smith 599 (232-201)

MEN'S GAME

Bob Bush 248

Dave Abbott 241

Ray Cleis 236

Jason Warren 234

Tod Cook 232

Jake Kauffman 219

Paul Reicha 214

Al Odom 214

Jim Smith 213

Kevin West 213

Bill Keller 212

Dylan Holm 212

Bill Phillips 211

Jim Allen 211

Jim Allen 209

David Harrington 207

Kevin Peterson 203

Billy Patton 202

Austin Lambert 201

David Lanning 201

Al Odom 201

Ross Corne 200

Andrew Hulburt 200

Billy Patton 200

WOMEN'S SERIES 

Cathy Odom 541 (188-186)

Kathy Monroe 539 (197-180)

Sherrie Williams 532 (211)

Betsy Corey 521 (186-183)

Jennifer McDonnell 513 (191)

Sherrie Williams 503 (182)

WOMEN'S GAME

Carrie Sayre 198

Amy Allen 191

Lisa Becker 188

Cathy Odom 188

Linda Wayne 181

Kathy Monroe 181

Terri Cleis 181

Bonnie Musall 180

