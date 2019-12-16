BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES
WEEKLY HIGH SCORES 12/9-12/15
MEN'S SERIES
Brian Zapalski 683 (237-235-211)
Andy Watrous 676 (243-217-216)
Ray Cleis 674 (252-220-202)
Shaw Strieter 659 (254-203-202)
Andrew Dennis 649 (245-202-202)
E.J. Castle 640 (235-227)
Rich Carpenter 640 (228-226)
Tom Scott 625 (229-208)
Dave Abbott 615 (244-210)
Steve White 615 (243)
Brian Scarborough 609 (214-202)
Brian Scarborough 607 (236)
Bill Haps 605 (225)
Dylan Holm 601 (216-205)
Jim Smith 599 (232-201)
MEN'S GAME
Bob Bush 248
Dave Abbott 241
Ray Cleis 236
Jason Warren 234
Tod Cook 232
Jake Kauffman 219
Paul Reicha 214
Al Odom 214
Jim Smith 213
Kevin West 213
Bill Keller 212
Dylan Holm 212
Bill Phillips 211
Jim Allen 211
Jim Allen 209
David Harrington 207
Kevin Peterson 203
Billy Patton 202
Austin Lambert 201
David Lanning 201
Al Odom 201
Ross Corne 200
Andrew Hulburt 200
Billy Patton 200
WOMEN'S SERIES
Cathy Odom 541 (188-186)
Kathy Monroe 539 (197-180)
Sherrie Williams 532 (211)
Betsy Corey 521 (186-183)
Jennifer McDonnell 513 (191)
Sherrie Williams 503 (182)
WOMEN'S GAME
Carrie Sayre 198
Amy Allen 191
Lisa Becker 188
Cathy Odom 188
Linda Wayne 181
Kathy Monroe 181
Terri Cleis 181
Bonnie Musall 180
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.