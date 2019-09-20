BELLAIRE — Bellaire forfeited its football game Friday against Gaylord St. Mary after multiple players were suspended for a bullying incident during Thursday’s practice.
A statement released by Bellaire Public Schools Superintendent Mark Brenton said, “a number of Bellaire Eagles football players were disciplined for inappropriate behaviors involving the bullying of one or more of their teammates. The coaches were not previously aware of the situation, and they worked with administration to immediately address it once they learned what was going on.”
Bellaire head coach Brock Robinson said it’s “a low point in my coaching career.”
He has been the Eagles’ head coach the last eight seasons, and a Bellaire assistant before that.
Robinson said the suspensions left the team with too few players to safely play a football game. He declined to comment further.
The Eagles drop to 0-4, with the Snowbirds improving to 4-0.
Brenton said the length of the suspensions is pending, and will meet with players and staff Monday to further discuss the issue. Bellaire athletic director Brad Fischer did not return a call Friday seeking comment.
“As this is an internal school matter — and as we are currently engaged in an ongoing investigation — the specific details of the incident, as well as administration’s response, will remain an internal matter and will not be made public,” the statement read. “Likewise, for the privacy and safety of all involved, no names are being released.”
Robinson said it’s possible Bellaire plays next week, when the Eagles travel Sept. 28 to rival Central Lake. The eight-player football team has several players not playing this week because of family obligations that were not involved in the Thursday incident and could return to face the Trojans.
The Eagles started the season with 19 players, largely underclassmen.
Bellaire has remaining games left against Central Lake, Bear Lake, Portland St. Patrick and Onaway. The Eagles have a vacant week in their schedule Oct. 4 after Forest Area canceled its season earlier this week because of safety concerns from having too few players.
