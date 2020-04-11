BELLAIRE — People in the Bellaire community waved to Brock Robinson on his way to work Friday morning.
Saturday morning, they learned of the 54-year-old football coach’s unexpected passing at his Bellaire home on Friday night.
“He was such a pillar in our community,” Bellaire athletic director Brad Fischer said. “If you think of Bellaire football for the last 23 years, Brock Robinson goes along with it.”
Fischer received a phone call from the Robinson family early Saturday and was shocked by the news. There has been an outpouring of support from the Ski Valley Conference community and Fischer said numerous coaches and athletic directors reached out to connect with the Robinson family.
Robinson graduated from Bellaire High School in 1983 and went on to Central Michigan University. Robinson joined the Eagles coaching staff as an assistant in 1997 under George Pratt and took over as head coach of the Eagles football program in 2013.
He led the Eagles to a 31-35 record as a head coach and served as an assistant on the baseball team for a short time during his tenure. Robinson was the head chef at Bellaire High School and a fixture in the lives of many Bellaire students.
He is survived by his wife Sheree and their three children Cole, Grace and Riley Kate — each who are students at the school.
“Brock had the biggest heart,” Fischer said. “Everyday before practice he would swing in my office and he absolutely believed in everybody and gave everybody a chance.
“He didn’t care who you were, he gave you an opportunity and believed in you and thought you could bring something to the team.”
The family was unable to confirm the cause of death, but said Robinson was not infected with COVID-19.
