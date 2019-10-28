BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES
WEEKLY HIGH SCORES
Men's Series
Dave Abbott 638 (236-202-200)
David Harrington 632 (246-212)
Nick Brown 629 (226-211)
Men's Game
Andy Watrous 224
Ray Harkabusic 221
Harold Hoogerhyde 220
Ray Harkabusic 220
Josh Harrington 218
Tom Scott 215
Steve White 214
Ray Harkabusic 213
Ray Cleis 207
Ray Harkabusic 206
Bill Phillips 204
Josh Watrous 200
Women's Series
Betsy Corey 562 (222-189)
Sherrie Williams 534 (188-181)
Cindy Haps 501 (208)
Women's Game
Cydnee Faul 202
Marie Leathers 191
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.