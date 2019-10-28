Bowling

BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES

WEEKLY HIGH SCORES

Men's Series

Dave Abbott 638 (236-202-200)

David Harrington 632 (246-212)

Nick Brown 629 (226-211)

Men's Game

Andy Watrous 224

Ray Harkabusic 221

Harold Hoogerhyde 220

Ray Harkabusic 220

Josh Harrington 218

Tom Scott 215

Steve White 214

Ray Harkabusic 213

Ray Cleis 207

Ray Harkabusic 206

Bill Phillips 204

Josh Watrous 200

Women's Series

Betsy Corey 562 (222-189)

Sherrie Williams 534 (188-181)

Cindy Haps 501 (208)

Women's Game

Cydnee Faul 202

Marie Leathers 191

