Bowling

Bowling leaders

Top scores from this week's Bellaire Lanes & Games leagues

MEN

Series

Brian Scarborough 661 (237-231)

Tom Scott 634 (246-210)

Ray Harkabusic 628 (215-209-204)

Bill Haps 602 (209-200)

Jim Smith 601 (217-202)

Game

Shaw Strieter 243

Harold Hoogeryde 226

Andrew Hulburt 221

Josh Harrington 214

Randy Owens 214

E.J. Castle 213

Andrew Dennis 212

Rod Leathers 211

Tom Baeckeroot 208

Harold Hoogerhyde 204

Kevin Heaney 203

Dave Watrous 201

Andy Watrous 200

Rod Leathers 200

Mike Burns 200

Jim Smith 199

Tod Cook 199

WOMEN

Series

Cathy Odom 553 (205-193)

Tiffany Massey 501 (192-189)

Game

Marie Leathers 205

Tina Viszmeg 186

Cathy Odom 182

Cindy Haps 180

Sara Goldberg 180

