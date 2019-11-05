Bowling
Bowling leaders
Top scores from this week's Bellaire Lanes & Games leagues
MEN
Series
Brian Scarborough 661 (237-231)
Tom Scott 634 (246-210)
Ray Harkabusic 628 (215-209-204)
Bill Haps 602 (209-200)
Jim Smith 601 (217-202)
Game
Shaw Strieter 243
Harold Hoogeryde 226
Andrew Hulburt 221
Josh Harrington 214
Randy Owens 214
E.J. Castle 213
Andrew Dennis 212
Rod Leathers 211
Tom Baeckeroot 208
Harold Hoogerhyde 204
Kevin Heaney 203
Dave Watrous 201
Andy Watrous 200
Rod Leathers 200
Mike Burns 200
Jim Smith 199
Tod Cook 199
WOMEN
Series
Cathy Odom 553 (205-193)
Tiffany Massey 501 (192-189)
Game
Marie Leathers 205
Tina Viszmeg 186
Cathy Odom 182
Cindy Haps 180
Sara Goldberg 180
