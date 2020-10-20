BOWLING
Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores
MEN
Series
Andy Watrous 659 (267-198-194)
Dylan Holm 640 (235-203-202)
Steve White 623 (266)
Jarred Moody 608 (214-197-197)
Ray Cleis 596 (226-201)
Ray Harkabusic 595 (204-199-192)
Game
Shaw Strieter 211
Carl Heldt 209
Jake Kauffman 206
Tom Baeckeroot 204
Tom Davidson 202
Stanley Groner 201
Jason Warren 199
Gary Zych 195
Dave Lobert 192
WOMEN
Series
Eleanore Franczak 518 (175-172-171)
Sherrie Williams 517 (195)
Tammi Friday 503 (181)
Sarah Leathers 501 (191)
Game
Deb Woodbeck 203
Kathy Monroe 192
Debbie Patton 188
Jane Zych 186
Cindy Haps 184
Tammy Friday 182
BOWLER OF THE WEEK: Andy Watrous (Sunday All Stars) had a memorable season debut, firing a new men’s house season high 659 series, which included a 267 second game, which tied (R. Owens) for the men’s high house game of the season.
