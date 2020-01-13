Bellaire Bowling

BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES

WEEKLY HIGH SCORES

12/29-1/12

MEN' S SERIES

Bill Haps 657 (238-216-203)

Jim Allen 634 (218-213-203)

Jason Warren 632 (225-224)

Brian Scarborough 625 (235-211)

Jason Warren 622 (214-205-203)

Harold Hoogerhyde 617 (247-200)

Billy Patton 615 (235-207)

Josh Harrington 607 (233-226)

Steve Dennis 602 (226)

Tod Cook 599 (210)

MEN'S GAME

Bill Haps 248

Shaw Strieter 237

Al Odom 228

Jim Walsh 225

Andy Watrous 223

Ray Cleis 216

Jim Allen 215

Jim Allen 215

Ryan Aenis 213

Andrew Dennis 211

Steve White 211

Brian Scarborough 211

Rod Leathers 209

Rich Carpenter 206

Kevin West 204

Rob Bailey 204

Chad Lambert 203

Jim Allen 203

Jim Smith 200

E.J. Castle 200

WOMEN's SERIES

Sherrie Williams 557 (205-193)

Sherrie Williams 543 (197)

Sherrie Williams 540 (209-199)

Tammi Friday 539 (214)

Andi Bartsch 530 (180)

Carrie Sayre 521 (192)

Betsy Corey 515 (194)

Sarah Leathers 505 (191)

Tammi Friday 503

WOMEN'S GAME

Deb Woodbeck 204

Chelsye Bartsch 203

Sarah Leathers 200

Eleanore Franczak 199

Cathy Odom 195

Cindi Owens 193

Tiffany Massey 190

Donna Brewer 190

Tiffany Massey 190

Debbie Patton 188

Sharlyn Chapman 187

Tammi Friday 182

BOYS GAME 

Lucas Keller 140

Jack Harrington 130

Vance Elsey 105

GIRLS GAME

Savannah Keller 142

Hannah Elsey 136

