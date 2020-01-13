BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES
WEEKLY HIGH SCORES
12/29-1/12
MEN' S SERIES
Bill Haps 657 (238-216-203)
Jim Allen 634 (218-213-203)
Jason Warren 632 (225-224)
Brian Scarborough 625 (235-211)
Jason Warren 622 (214-205-203)
Harold Hoogerhyde 617 (247-200)
Billy Patton 615 (235-207)
Josh Harrington 607 (233-226)
Steve Dennis 602 (226)
Tod Cook 599 (210)
MEN'S GAME
Bill Haps 248
Shaw Strieter 237
Al Odom 228
Jim Walsh 225
Andy Watrous 223
Ray Cleis 216
Jim Allen 215
Ryan Aenis 213
Andrew Dennis 211
Steve White 211
Brian Scarborough 211
Rod Leathers 209
Rich Carpenter 206
Kevin West 204
Rob Bailey 204
Chad Lambert 203
Jim Smith 200
E.J. Castle 200
WOMEN's SERIES
Sherrie Williams 557 (205-193)
Sherrie Williams 543 (197)
Sherrie Williams 540 (209-199)
Tammi Friday 539 (214)
Andi Bartsch 530 (180)
Carrie Sayre 521 (192)
Betsy Corey 515 (194)
Sarah Leathers 505 (191)
Tammi Friday 503
WOMEN'S GAME
Deb Woodbeck 204
Chelsye Bartsch 203
Sarah Leathers 200
Eleanore Franczak 199
Cathy Odom 195
Cindi Owens 193
Tiffany Massey 190
Donna Brewer 190
Tiffany Massey 190
Debbie Patton 188
Sharlyn Chapman 187
Tammi Friday 182
BOYS GAME
Lucas Keller 140
Jack Harrington 130
Vance Elsey 105
GIRLS GAME
Savannah Keller 142
Hannah Elsey 136
