bowling

Bellaire Lanes & Games high scores

MEN

Series

Andrew Hulburt 719 (279-244)

Shaw Strieter 687 (235-228-224)

Jake Kauffman 666 (246-213-207)

Rob Bailey 660 (245-238)

Jimmy Folker 660 (235-215-210)

Josh Watrous 654 (238-227)

Gordon Hulburt 652 (2380-224)

Brian Zapalski 640 (241-233)

Jake Kauffman 636 (216-212-208)

Bob Bush 634 (244)

Jason Warren 633 (238-225)

Bob Bush 626 (233-221)

Jake Kauffman 621 (233-228)

Jimmy Folker 617 (228-201)

Steve White 616 (212-203-201)

Dylan Holm 612 (219-203)

Nick Brown 600 (211)

Game

John Fahner 256

Jim Allen 248

Steve White 241

Tom Baeckeroot 240

Erk Bates 236

Mike White 226

Jim Smith 225

Steve Hobbs 224

Shaw Strieter 222

Brad Rowe 220

Jason Warren 217

Tom Baeckeroot 216

Rod Leathers 216

Dillon Slain 215

Jason Warren 213

Gordon Hulburt 212

Bob Bush 211

Paul Reicha 210

Paul Reicha 209

John Fahner 206

Derrick Marsh 205

Jim Smith 204

Tom Baeckeroot 203

Gordon Hulburt 202

Tom Baeckeroot 201

Chad Lambert 201

Bob Bush 201

Bill Keller 200

WOMEN

Series

Billie Drenth 591 (225-206)

Tammi Friday 591 (224-197)

Tiffany Massey 566 (210-190)

Eleonore Franczak 562 (246)

Tiffany Massey 543 (232)

Tammi Friday 537 (206-184)

Tammi Friday 537 (185-182)

Sarah Leathers 521 (191-184)

Kathy Monroe 512 (186-182)

Andi Bartsch 507 (191)

Sharlyn Chapman 505 (180)

Game

Debbie Patton 181

deals

tuesday’s transactions

MLB

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jesus Aguilar on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Anthony Alford, LHP Sam Howard and RHPs Luis Oviedo and Max Kranick on the 10-Day IL. Reassigned RHP Jerad Eickhoff, C Taylor Davis, OF Bligh Madris, INF/OF Hunter Owen, Cs Michael Perez and Jamie Ritchie to the minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHPs Sam Clay and Josh Rogers to Rochester (Triple-A East).

Minor League

