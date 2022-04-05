Bellaire Lanes & Games high scores
MEN
Series
Andrew Hulburt 719 (279-244)
Shaw Strieter 687 (235-228-224)
Jake Kauffman 666 (246-213-207)
Rob Bailey 660 (245-238)
Jimmy Folker 660 (235-215-210)
Josh Watrous 654 (238-227)
Gordon Hulburt 652 (2380-224)
Brian Zapalski 640 (241-233)
Jake Kauffman 636 (216-212-208)
Bob Bush 634 (244)
Jason Warren 633 (238-225)
Bob Bush 626 (233-221)
Jake Kauffman 621 (233-228)
Jimmy Folker 617 (228-201)
Steve White 616 (212-203-201)
Dylan Holm 612 (219-203)
Nick Brown 600 (211)
Game
John Fahner 256
Jim Allen 248
Steve White 241
Tom Baeckeroot 240
Erk Bates 236
Mike White 226
Jim Smith 225
Steve Hobbs 224
Shaw Strieter 222
Brad Rowe 220
Jason Warren 217
Tom Baeckeroot 216
Rod Leathers 216
Dillon Slain 215
Jason Warren 213
Gordon Hulburt 212
Bob Bush 211
Paul Reicha 210
Paul Reicha 209
John Fahner 206
Derrick Marsh 205
Jim Smith 204
Tom Baeckeroot 203
Gordon Hulburt 202
Tom Baeckeroot 201
Chad Lambert 201
Bob Bush 201
Bill Keller 200
WOMEN
Series
Billie Drenth 591 (225-206)
Tammi Friday 591 (224-197)
Tiffany Massey 566 (210-190)
Eleonore Franczak 562 (246)
Tiffany Massey 543 (232)
Tammi Friday 537 (206-184)
Tammi Friday 537 (185-182)
Sarah Leathers 521 (191-184)
Kathy Monroe 512 (186-182)
Andi Bartsch 507 (191)
Sharlyn Chapman 505 (180)
Game
Debbie Patton 181
MLB
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jesus Aguilar on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Anthony Alford, LHP Sam Howard and RHPs Luis Oviedo and Max Kranick on the 10-Day IL. Reassigned RHP Jerad Eickhoff, C Taylor Davis, OF Bligh Madris, INF/OF Hunter Owen, Cs Michael Perez and Jamie Ritchie to the minor league camp.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHPs Sam Clay and Josh Rogers to Rochester (Triple-A East).
Minor League
