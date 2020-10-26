BOWLING
Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores
MEN
Series
Jason Warren 599 (212-203)
Andy Watrous 594 (226-204)
Shaw Strieter 585 (225-193)
Jake Kauffman 581 (212)
Josh Watrous 580 (215-193)
Steve White 579 (193-193-193)
Ray Harkabusic 578 (225)
Bob Bush 568 (193-193)
Shaw Strieter 559 (191)
Bill Page 557 (198)
Game
Ray Cleis 242
Steven Tucker 212
Dave Lobert 204
Tim Howard 201
Ray Cleis 201
Dylan Holm 199
Rod Leathers 193
Brian Zapalski 194
Anthony Keyes 194
Brian Zapalski 194
Ian Hoalt 192
Rod Leathers 191
Ruben Oviedo 191
Chad Lambert 191
Steve Hobbs 191
Terry Petrie 191
Jim Allen 191
WOMEN
Series
Cydnee Faul 575 (216-190)
Sherrie Williams 546 (203-192)
Sherrie Williams 515 (182)
Donna Benson 515 (175-175)
Tiffany Massey 514 (180)
Tammi Friday 504 (197)
Andi Bartsch 502 (192)
Game
Dawn Keyes 199
Dawn Balhorn 198
Tina Phillips 191
Andi Bartsch 191
Tammi Friday 188
Bonnie Musall 186
Cindi Owens 186
Eleanore Franczak 185
Carrie Sayre 180
BOWLER OF THE WEEK: Cydnee Faul (Sunday Trio) entered play with a 163 average, and rolled a 575 series (216-169-190), which became the new women’s high house scratch series this season!
