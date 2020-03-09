BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES
WEEKLY HIGH SCORES
3/2-3/8
MEN'S SERIES
Brian Zapalski 637 (242-203)
Kevin West 617 (227-216)
Ryan Aenis 612 (223-211)
Steve White 610 (221-211)
Steve Dennis 603 (212-207)
MEN'S GAME
Rod Leathers 238
Tom Scott 236
Josh Harrington 234
Nick Brown 226
Jim Smith 224
Chad Lambert 219
Michael Smith 216
Dave Abbott 214
Jake Lanswerk 213
Kevin Peterson 212
Jim Smith 211
Rod Leathers 210
Josh Watrous 210
Randy Owens 210
Josh Watrous 206
Brian Scarborough 206
Bill Phillips 205
Brian Scarborough 204
Rob Bailey 203
E.J. Castle 202
Brian Scarborough 202
Andy Fisher 200
Jim Smith 200
Steve White 200
WOMEN'S SERIES
Carrie Sayre 522 (181)
Dawn Keyes 512 (189-187)
Sarah Leathers 511
Dawn Keyes 511 (194)
Tammi Friday 511 (183)
Sarah Leathers 505 (203)
Cydnee Faul 501
WOMEN'S GAME
Sherrie Williams 205
Tammi Friday 202
Cathy Odom 201
Sarah Leathers 196
Sara Goldberg 190
Deb Woodbeck 187
June Bradley 186
Kathy Monroe 185
Amy Allen 184
Amy Allen 183
Amy Allen 182
Marie Leathers 181
BOYS SERIES
Carter Massey 213 (126)
Brayden Joyce 205 (112)
Tucker Smith 204 (102-102)
BOYS GAME
Brian George 105
Andrew George 102
Colin Bearup 102
GIRLS GAME
Gem Massey 117
