BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES

WEEKLY HIGH SCORES

3/2-3/8

MEN'S SERIES 

Brian Zapalski 637 (242-203)

Kevin West 617 (227-216)

Ryan Aenis 612 (223-211)

Steve White 610 (221-211)

Steve Dennis 603 (212-207)

MEN'S GAME

Rod Leathers 238

Tom Scott 236

Josh Harrington 234

Nick Brown 226

Jim Smith 224

Chad Lambert 219

Michael Smith 216

Dave Abbott 214

Jake Lanswerk 213

Kevin Peterson 212

Jim Smith 211

Rod Leathers 210

Josh Watrous 210

Randy Owens 210

Josh Watrous 206

Brian Scarborough 206

Bill Phillips 205

Brian Scarborough 204

Rob Bailey 203

E.J. Castle 202

Brian Scarborough 202

Andy Fisher 200

Jim Smith 200

Steve White 200

WOMEN'S SERIES 

Carrie Sayre 522 (181)

Dawn Keyes 512 (189-187)

Sarah Leathers 511

Dawn Keyes 511 (194)

Tammi Friday 511 (183)

Sarah Leathers 505 (203)

Cydnee Faul 501

WOMEN'S GAME

Sherrie Williams 205

Tammi Friday 202

Cathy Odom 201

Sarah Leathers 196

Sara Goldberg 190

Deb Woodbeck 187

June Bradley 186

Kathy Monroe 185

Amy Allen 184

Amy Allen 183

Amy Allen 182

Marie Leathers 181

BOYS SERIES 

Carter Massey 213 (126)

Brayden Joyce 205 (112)

Tucker Smith 204 (102-102)

BOYS GAME 

Brian George 105

Andrew George 102

Colin Bearup 102

GIRLS GAME

Gem Massey 117

