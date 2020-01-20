BOWLING
Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores
MEN
Series
Bill Haps 636 (258)
Steve Dennis 622 (220-202-200)
Al Odom 600 (225)
Game
Terry Petrie 247
Al Odom 236
Andy Watrous 234
Kevin West 234
Bob Bush 224
Josh Harrington 224
Tom Scott 221
E.J. Castle 215
Andrew Dennis 215
Donnie Hendry 212
Dave Abbott 211
Tim Howard 209
Bob Zeeff 205
David Harrington 204
Ryan Potter 203
Jason Warren 203
Ryan Aenis 202
Jim Allen 201
WOMEN
Series
Betsy Corey 579 (201-189-189)
Sarah Leathers 553 (227)
Tammi Friday 552 (205-204)
Sarah Leathers 549 (189-183)
Cathy Odom 539 (187)
Sherrie Williams 527 (193-191)
Betsy Corey 523 (203-183)
Sarah Leathers 512 (213-180)
Tiffany Massey 507 (188-186)
Eleanore Franczak 505 (199)
Sarah Leathers 505 (194)
Tina Phillips 501 (212)
Game
Sarah Leathers 205
Amy Allen 200
Tammi Friday 195
Tiffany Massey 184
BOYS
Series
Jack Harrington 266
Game
Jack Harrington 152
Brian George 107
Andrew George 103
Carter Massey 101
