BOWLING

Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores

MEN

Series

Bill Haps 636 (258)

Steve Dennis 622 (220-202-200)

Al Odom 600 (225)

Game

Terry Petrie 247

Al Odom 236

Andy Watrous 234

Kevin West 234

Bob Bush 224

Josh Harrington 224

Tom Scott 221

E.J. Castle 215

Andrew Dennis 215

Donnie Hendry 212

Dave Abbott 211

Tim Howard 209

Bob Zeeff 205

David Harrington 204

Ryan Potter 203

Jason Warren 203

Ryan Aenis 202

Jim Allen 201

WOMEN

Series

Betsy Corey 579 (201-189-189)

Sarah Leathers 553 (227)

Tammi Friday 552 (205-204)

Sarah Leathers 549 (189-183)

Cathy Odom 539 (187)

Sherrie Williams 527 (193-191)

Betsy Corey 523 (203-183)

Sarah Leathers 512 (213-180)

Tiffany Massey 507 (188-186)

Eleanore Franczak 505 (199)

Sarah Leathers 505 (194)

Tina Phillips 501 (212)

Game

Sarah Leathers 205

Amy Allen 200

Tammi Friday 195

Tiffany Massey 184

BOYS

Series

Jack Harrington 266

Game

Jack Harrington 152

Brian George 107

Andrew George 103

Carter Massey 101

